This is what it's like to read to young children every day on Instagram Live

Coronavirus is affecting daily life, even for those who have not been infected. We are sharing stories of its impact on the local population. To share yours, submit this form or email us at [email protected] This story was told by Sean Thimas, and has been transcribed and edited from a recent conversation with Kaela Anderson.

My name is Sean Thimas and I am the program manager for Read Boston. We are an early literacy program that serves all children in Boston. It has been different having to work from home, I think for many people. I am used to being very engaged, face to face with children and families, so switching to a virtual platform is different. (I'm) trying to make the most of it. This is the first time that I have to work from home.

Every night Monday through Friday, Read Boston offers a live read aloud on Instagram at 6 p.m., and I share a story. My goal is to make sure that children feel that someone is involving them in things appropriate for their age. And I think literacy is the best way to do it, because they can take tangible skills and apply them more in life. I am trying to involve children in different aspects of literacy, as there is no school until fall, it is really important that they do not lose their reading skills.

Some parents are not comfortable reading aloud to their children; they feel that they do not have the reading skills to do so. So sometimes I choose picture books (to) help some of our immigrant or non-English speaking families. The stories engage children in learning about themselves and how family dynamics work. It is important to find books that tell stories of different types of families in the United States; Not all families have a mom and a dad at home. Those kinds of stories are great, because kids can say, "I'm like that person." I think reading aloud provides a good engagement with families, they can at least take a break and let the child enjoy the story.

It is very eager to make sure that reading aloud goes smoothly. I try not to make a mistake, so I try a lot. I have a tripod that I use to make the video recordings – you get very creative. I have noticed that (my) creativity has blossomed a lot since I work from home. You find skills you didn't know you had. My daughter and I work together in her room sometimes, she has a great space for me to read. But if my daughter needs something, I have to stop what I'm doing. The challenge for me is to be able to separate work and just be at home. Details should be set for the live recordings and everyone should be quiet, but it has become easier. The (virtual) presence is growing, every week more people are watching the live broadcasts. Every time I have my daughter with me, there are more than 200 people (watching).

But there is still a lot of uncertainty because the children will be out of school throughout the year. In the summer, I'm usually in the community interacting with them and the storytellers, and now I don't know if that's going to happen. I just want my daughter and the children in the community to understand that people are here to help them – there are adults and services that will be provided even if there is no school.

