This is how Massachusetts group homes have withstood the COVID-19 pandemic

For over two weeks, Danielle Gilliam has lived on the job.

Inside Swan House in Worcester, one of the more than 100 Seven Hills Foundation group homes for people with developmental disabilities in Massachusetts, Gilliam has slept in shifts with her two co-workers.

They maintain a constant routine of meals and sleeping hours for the five adults who reside there. They organize FaceTime calls to their loved ones, which are now kept at a distance in their own homes. They avoid the times when episodes of restlessness and agitation have gone insane since they began their 24-hour working life on April 6.

In her 15 years in the field, Gilliam, 44, the residence's director of the home, has never had an experience like this before. And while group caregivers like her are encountering new obstacles to their daily work at the age of COVID-19, Gilliam says there are plenty of ways to get through the day, from movie nights to musicals performed by staff.

"If it occurs to you, we're doing it," she says.

The days are long, but Gilliam knows the alternative, if the house did not close when it did.

Across Massachusetts, the state Department of Developmental Services had recorded 782 confirmed cases of coronavirus among people receiving residential DDS services, as well as 929 cases among staff members, both state employees and providers, as of Sunday. Thirty people among the individuals served had died as a result of COVID-19 complications.

Like all facets of the healthcare system, the global pandemic has unleashed new challenges for residential programs serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. DDS programs reach 1,100 residents in state-managed homes, while 10,000 people live in provider-managed homes.

In many cases, employees like Gilliam live in group homes for weeks to keep the virus at bay.

"It has been a real challenge, and it has been extraordinary," said Bill Stock, vice president of government and community relations for the Seven Hills Foundation.

The foundation, which operates around 114 facilities across the state, has closed approximately 70 residences due to the outbreak. Residents are "extremely vulnerable," Stock said.

"Such extreme measures must be taken to protect these people to ensure that they remain healthy and safe during this crisis," he said.

State orientation

At Seven Hills, those precautions are based on guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA And of the DDS.

On April 13, the state updated its recommendations, that state-operated facilities in Hathorne and Wrentham should follow, stating that employees must wear face masks throughout their shifts; that providers can make emergency requests for personal protective equipment through the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency; and that mobile testing would be available to residents and staff in DDS programs, among other updates.

All staff are required to complete a health examination upon entering a building and will be rejected if they have fever or other symptoms of coronavirus, according to the guide.

Visitors are also prohibited from entering homes, "except for certain compassionate care situations, such as an end-of-life situation," the guidelines say.

"We continue to work with our provider agencies to ensure that these important safety measures are consistently implemented in all of our programs and that the challenges are addressed quickly," a DDS spokesperson said in a statement.

The department had recorded 47 cases of the virus from residents and 62 employees at its Hathorne facility, and 30 residents and 36 employees had been diagnosed with the coronavirus at its Wrentham facility as of Sunday, according to authorities. Two residents died in Hathorne: two men, one in his 60s and one in his 70s, both with underlying health problems, the department says.

All positive residents in the three-building Hathorne complex have been quarantined in a separate unit with specific personnel assigned to that unit only.

Mobile testing of residents and staff across all DDS residential programs was launched earlier this month, and the department "is developing quarantine sites at three of our facilities to provide an alternative residence for people who cannot put quarantined safely in their group home. " said the spokesman.

Life locked up

Last month, when the widespread impacts of the health crisis hit, the New England Children's Center offered its employees the option, if they wished, to work away from the Southborough nonprofit's 15 private groups when they started insulation

School programs switched to remote learning to protect staff and the more than 125 students who live in homes and attend classes.

And while students in the center's daytime program would be refined to living at home, for autistic students living in group homes "there was no alternative," said Vinnie Strully, the center's founder and executive director. The houses would have to remain open.

According to Strully, more than 100 of the caregivers refused to give up their tasks, choosing to continue working during the pandemic with the children.

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Now, when they're not at home, they isolate themselves in downtown hotel rooms, keeping away from others, and their families, when they're not on the clock, Strully said. They also receive risk pay for their work.

"It is truly amazing what they have dedicated to these jobs," Heather Morrison, director of administration, told Boston.com.

Visitors, including parents of students, are prohibited from passing through. Deliveries are "carefully handled and processed," Strully said.

Strully credits those early decisions for helping to keep infections low. So far, three people have tested positive for coronavirus in two residences along with four employees, two of whom have recovered and are now back at work, he said.

The first case emerged six weeks after the shutdown and came from a staff member who was asymptomatic, he said.

According to Strully, the state has provided the center with test kits that its nurse practitioners can administer, technical support, PPE, and "everything we need to move from a school to a half-school and half-medicine environment."

"We were well prepared for it," he said. "We were waiting for the other shoe to drop for weeks."

Meanwhile, the community at large, specifically many friends of the center, have offered everything they can to help through donations, particularly PPE, Strully said.

“They all helped us. … Our entire community has answered the call, "he said.

According to Stock, from the Seven Hills Foundation, MEMA recently supplied the organization with 5,000 face masks and 100 thermometers.

To complement the supply, "hundreds and hundreds,quot; of donations have come from the public, he said.

"It is amazing to what extent people are going to help in this situation," Stock said.

According to Stock, the number of cases that the foundation has seen in its facilities is "extremely minimal,quot; considering the number of people in its charge.

"We are not close to the forests in this situation, but we are encouraged at the moment," he said.

It goes without saying that locked up life is not without its challenges.

Many residents don't fully understand why their regular routines have been reversed, why visits from parents and loved ones are now limited to FaceTime calls and Zoom sessions, their caregivers say.

"It's kind of hard for them to understand how long it will take them," said Gilliam of Seven Hills.

Connor, the son of 15-year-old Roberta Biscan, who lives in a Hopkinton group home run by the Children's Center, often tells her mother that she misses going to school and needs a hug, Biscan told her. The Boston Globe earlier this month.

He knows there is a virus, but he doesn't understand why he can't go home on weekends like he used to, he said.

"It is extremely difficult not to be there to comfort or reassure him," Biscan told the newspaper.

Tracy Atkinson had not seen her 27-year-old son Michael, a resident of a Westwood group home, in two weeks when he spoke to the Balloon A few weeks ago. She tries to comfort him when he calls.

"When your loved one does not have the ability to understand (what is happening) it is particularly heartbreaking," Atkinson said. "Being able to see him smiling and enjoying hearing and seeing each other has been a great comfort at the moment."

According to Gilliam, those family calls have become a basic part of the day at Swan House.

Outside of that and lunchtime, no two days are the same, he said.

"We are always doing something," said Gilliam. "It's more for the people who live here (for what they are) who don't care too much about what's going on and why they can't get out."

The staff tries to keep things fun. They host dance parties, host movie nights with popcorn and sit on the terrace when the weather permits, he said.

"We do almost anything so it's not as boring,quot; as it could be, Gilliam said.

As for employees, the biggest challenge is seeing their own families only on video calls, he said. Gilliam was slated to work until a new round of workers picked up shifts on Tuesday.

But being at home has provided a tranquility of its own. Staying isolated means residents are safe, as are employees and their families, he said.

And Gilliam loves her job.

"This is my other family," he said. "So if I was going to be somewhere other than my home with my family, I would like to be here."