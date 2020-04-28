This $ 30 stretch denim jacket has 1,500 5-star Amazon reviews

But don't just trust our word. According to thousands of reviewers, there are a billion reasons why this jacket has earned its five-star rating.

"Love, love," says an enthusiastic critic. "I'm 5'8, 165lbs and wear a 38D. I ordered the big one and it looks perfect on me. If I wanted to button the jacket, it would fit snug, but it has an elastic material, so it feels comfortable even when buttoned. It has a flattering style and doesn't have the 'box cut' style. This is my new favorite piece that I know I'm going to wear a lot of. The jacket looks well made and it's not cheap. I recommend buying this if you are looking for a blue jean jacket. The best part: I love the price! "

"I love this white denim jacket," writes another reviewer. "I searched again and again in the mall, but they were uneven or too square or too long or too short. This jacket has a very feminine cut and flatters my figure. It falls just in the right place on my torso. I don't I have washed yet and hope it does not shrink. I am 5 'and I weigh 132 lbs. The medium was perfect for me. I read the reviews before ordering. I appreciate the people who take the time to review the products. For $ 30 it was a great purchase! "

And in a review titled "Best Denim Jacket," another shopper shared, "I love it, I love the jacket. I didn't expect the jacket to be exactly what I was looking for, but I ordered it anyway, since you can return it for free. The jacket It fits perfectly, the material is soft and elastic. The jacket is not square like most, it is well fitted at the waist and I love that the sleeves are also tight. I am 5 & # 39; 9 and I have long arms, the length is perfect for me. I love the color too, a very pretty blue. I would buy again. "