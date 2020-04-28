They all hail the humble potato

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Potatoes are, without a doubt, the best and least appreciated component of any meal. They are stars, yet they are treated with a humble garnish like celery sticks or steamed broccoli. Potatoes They spend most of a normal year overshadowed, only to blossom in the summer when everyone and their aunt decide to make a potato salad. But of course this is a different year, one that could lead to a permanent rise in the profile of the humble and glorious pope.

As restaurants around the world remain closed or operate on a smaller scale, foods that would have ordered, for example, tons of potatoes, remain intact. According to CNN, the problem of unused food is so serious that a campaign led by "Belgopom", the association for the Belgian potato trading and processing industry, calls on Belgians to eat potato chips at least twice a week to avoid the loss of some 125 million euros in potatoes in the frozen potato industry. That turns into more than $ 135 million, which is roughly a McDonald’s kajillion medium fries. (I am here in Belgium if you need me).

Potatoes are delicious and incredibly versatile. One can prepare a potato in several exciting ways and feel full for at least a few hours. They work on almost any type of diet. Vegans, omnivores, vegetarians, paleo, some keto people: the potato is there for all of them. Potatoes also save lives. During wartime, potatoes have been considered critical to keep the population fed at a low cost. With food shortages and unsustainable rationing of meat and dairy products, potatoes carried the burden of feeding a nation. However, during peacetime, potatoes are rejected for their starch and high caloric value. This propaganda against the potato is disgusting and misleading. Potatoes are not just for war; they are forever, like a trusted friend who never strays from you.

Potatoes have not only saved lives, they have also influenced fashion. According to Smithsonian magazine, King Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette would use the flower of the potato plant as decoration, inspiring other French nobles to do the same. What other night shades could flowers bloom so beautiful that royalty deemed them worthy of use? The potato is superior, the potato is life, the potato is fashionable.

If there was ever a time to remember all the good that potatoes have done, it is now. No country should have to worry about what will happen to its various potato industries, whether fresh or frozen. Send potatoes, instead of Edible arrangements. Send potato flowers instead of roses. In the same way that potatoes have increased during wartime, we as a human population must rise to the plate and eat all viable potatoes in sight.