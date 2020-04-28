People self-medicate with antimalarial drugs after a true a government official endorsed them as "game changers,quot;.

The United States Food and Drug Administration is trying to prevent the widespread and unauthorized use of these medications, as they could do much more harm than good.

Side effects, including heart problems, and patients receiving the drugs in a controlled clinical setting are constantly monitored for possible serious reactions.

Everyone is looking for an answer to the new coronavirus pandemic. Researchers around the world are working hard in hopes of developing a vaccine sooner rather than later, but right now there really is no cure. Unfortunately, some government officials (* cough * TRUMP * cough *) have offered vague endorsements of certain existing medications that have not yet been tested.

Malaria drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine were hailed as possible "game changers,quot; by the President, prompting some desperate people to seek and self-medicate without consulting their doctors. Now, the FDA is urging people to stop being corrupt with their medications, as they can be life-threatening.

Trials of the drugs in patients with COVID-19 have produced mixed results. In fact, some patients have improved with their use, but there are some incredibly serious risks. As the FDA explains in a new press release, these are absolutely not the type of medication you should self-medicate with.

"Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have not been shown to be safe and effective in treating or preventing COVID-19," reads an FDA press release. "They are being studied in clinical trials for COVID-19, and we authorize their temporary use during the COVID-19 pandemic for the treatment of the virus in hospitalized patients when clinical trials are not available or participation is not feasible. Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine can cause abnormal heart rhythms, such as QT prolongation and a dangerously fast heart rate called ventricular tachycardia. "

The FDA authorizes the use of certain medications for certain purposes, and these anti-malaria medications have not been approved for use by the general public for symptoms or prevention of coronavirus. They can interact with other drugs and come with a host of possible side effects of their own. Simply put, treating the situation like your own doctor is a bad idea (it generally is), and you could end up doing a lot more harm than good.

"Keep in mind that there are no proven treatments for COVID-19 and no vaccines," the FDA reminds us. "If you are receiving hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for COVID-19 and experience irregular heartbeat, dizziness, or fainting, seek medical attention immediately by calling 911."

Better yet, just don't take these medications at all, because there is no evidence that they work and there is plenty of evidence that you could be seriously injured. If you think you might have COVID-19, contact your doctor, don't pretend to be one.

