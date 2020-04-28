The video game & # 39; NCAA Football & # 39; unlikely on NIL recommendation

The popular "NCAA Football,quot; video game series is unlikely to return, even if the NCAA allows college athletes to capitalize on their names, images, and similarities (NIL) in 2021.

A working group of athletic directors and conference officials on Tuesday suggested NIL rules to the NCAA Board of Governors that could be voted into effect starting next January, but the recommendations include language that would prevent EA Sports or any other developer produces College Football Game.

Student athletes could not refer to the school they attend in any endorsement or sponsorship under the proposal, according to an ESPN report corroborated by Sporting News. In effect, that would reduce any chance of "NCAA Football,quot; being released in the future. After all, the game prominently features logos, uniforms, and college references, meaning players won't be able to take advantage of it yet.

Jim Cavale, CEO of INFLCR, a company hoping to help athletes easily find brand partnerships under new rules, said that while the task force's recommendations to the board could be modified in the coming months, its current construction is clear. on the future of the university Soccer video games. He has participated in conversations with NCAA, school, and conference officials about the future of student-athlete sponsorships and is familiar with his thinking.

"Right now, group licenses are not part of the plan," Cavale told Sporting News. "That would prevent the concept of a video game from coming back."

This week's recommendations are the first public sign of what the NCAA-approved NIL rules might look like, and set a marker for future discussions.

College sports leaders remain embroiled in the debate over whether student athletes and schools should be able to partner to seek trade deals rather than being prohibited from mentioning each other. For now, however, it seems that managers who prefer an isolated system have the upper hand, hitting hopes that "NCAA Football,quot; will come back and narrow the overall scope of NIL's potential earnings.

The NCAA holds annual meetings in January where it votes on the most important legislation, but in theory it could institute NIL standards any time in the first half of 2021.