The United States officially has more than 1 million cases of coronavirus

Roommates, the United States has just reached a very grim milestone, as there are now more than 1 million cases of coronavirus in the country. The new numbers were released courtesy of a new study from John Hopkins University, which has been counting the United States coronavirus outbreak since it began more than two months ago.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States now exceeds one million, as researchers also say that the number of deaths could increase in the coming weeks. From April 28thThere are at least 1,004,908 cases of the virus across the country, according to new dates taken from John Hopkins University health officials.

This news comes just after seven coronavirus models anticipate that an increase in cases will depend on the amount of "contact reduction,quot; Americans are practicing, according to new estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those models also provide case estimates at both the national and state levels.

In a statement, the CDC said this about the latest coronavirus estimates:

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

“Statewide forecasts vary widely, reflecting differences in early epidemic phases, timing of interventions, and model-specific assumptions. Models that take into account a sharp reduction in contact suggest that deaths will continue to occur, but will drop significantly in the next four weeks. Conversely, models that do not incorporate such strong contact reductions … suggest that total deaths may continue to rise rapidly. "

The new projection was adjusted due to longer spikes in some states and signs that people are becoming more active again.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!