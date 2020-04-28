The star of & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39; Lisa denies Usman Umar's claim that she wanted to commit suicide

The drama between 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, starring Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar, continues, and Lisa denies her husband's claims that he thought of committing suicide while they were together.

"At no time did Lisa say she would commit suicide, for him or for any other man," says the statement to In Touch Weekly through a representative of Lisa, "She is a very independent woman. Lisa does not need Sojaboy. She wants! Sojaboy! Suicide is not to be cast lightly. Lisa has a beautiful family and would never do such a thing! "

Usman made the shocking claims while speaking to Angela Yee:

"So when Lisa started telling me that she loved me, it was fine," said Usman, "because this woman is always giving me these things of love and if I say no, she starts crying. And if you want to win my heart, if you want force me to do something, she starts crying. I hate to see someone cry. So maybe she took advantage of that advantage, she started crying all the time and I said, 'Okay, ok, do you love me? I love you. too and move on, "he explained.

He continued, "Then after a while I thought, 'This can't go on. We spent about a year, you told me you love me, you love me. And I said' I love you, I love you '. But deep down, I know it's not love. I don't really love you honestly. But I do that to make you happy. So Lisa started trying to kill herself, I said 'No'. "