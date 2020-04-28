The star of & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39; Lisa denies Usman Umar's claim that she wanted to commit suicide

The drama between 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, starring Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar, continues, and Lisa denies her husband's claims that he thought of committing suicide while they were together.

"At no time did Lisa say she would commit suicide, for him or for any other man," says the statement to In Touch Weekly through a representative of Lisa, "She is a very independent woman. Lisa does not need Sojaboy. She wants! Sojaboy! Suicide is not to be cast lightly. Lisa has a beautiful family and would never do such a thing! "

