The Saints agree to reach a one-year agreement with QB Jameis Winston – Up News Info

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints have agreed to the terms of a one-year contract with free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston, the first overall pick in the 2015 draft, will serve as backup for Drew Brees.

Winston comes from a season in which he led the NFL with a pass of 5,109 yards and was second with 33 touchdown passes, but he also led the NFL in interceptions with 30. That made Winston the first QB in history. of the NFL to have at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. Tampa Bay allowed Winston to enter free agency and replaced him with former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Winston started for two years at Florida State, where he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Seminoles to a national title as freshmen in the 2013 season.

In five seasons with the Buccaneers, he went for 19,737 yards and 121 touchdowns while throwing 88 interceptions. But while it was statistically productive, that was not equivalent to winning. The Bucs were 28-42 in games Winston started.

Winston also became known for making news off the field. He was suspended for the first three games in 2018 after the NFL investigated accusations from a ride-sharing service driver that the quarterback made unwanted sexual advances.

The driver never reported the matter to authorities, but he did notify his employer, Uber.

During college Winston was accused of raping a classmate at FSU, but was never charged. The university in January 2016 settled a Title IX lawsuit with Winston's accuser for $ 1.7 million for handling the allegations.

Winston was also involved in a store robbery case involving around $ 33 in crab legs and crabs.