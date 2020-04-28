The Peruvian queen of Quechua rap fuses the transgressor and the traditional

The music video begins with panoramic views of the snow capped mountains of the Andes and the whistle of the region's traditional wind instruments.
Then you see Renata Flores. Standing defiant in the baggy pants, sleek ponytail, and hoop earrings that have become the uniform of hip-hop artists around the world, he begins to rap, in Quechua, the language of the Incas, whose empire was based on these heights.
This mix of tradition and transgression, rural and urban, local and global, has led Ms. Flores, 19, and her music to an increasingly intense debate about identity in the region, and has made her a leader among a new generation of artists who produce contemporary music in Quechua, which continues to be the most widely spoken indigenous language in Latin America.
In recent decades, internal migration has transformed Latin America into The world's most urbanized region, but indigenous languages, spoken by millions of people who moved to cities, have often been dismissed as the discourse of poor farmers and relegated to nostalgic cultural spaces, including festivals and museums.
The message conveyed to Quechua speakers is that their identities are part of the region's past.
In Peru, artists like Ms. Flores and promoters of urban Andean music, sometimes called Andean rap or Inka trap, present Quechua speakers as an integral part of their country's future.
"There are people with strong criticism who say," This is an aberration, "he said. Liberato Kani, 26, one of Peru's best-known Quechua rappers, who sometimes hears from people who say the language of the Inca should remain "in the audio of my museum."
"But if they criticize," he continued, "it means they are listening."
Ms. Flores and Mr. Kani, along with sound creators like Kayfex, who recently signed with Warner Music in the United States, is combining the Latin trap, rap and reggaeton rhythms popularized by artists like Bad Bunny with the sounds of the Peruvian countryside.
These include the melodic whistle of the quena, a wind instrument, and the harps and groaning violins used in the country's most iconic musical performance, the scissor dance.
Their argument is that there is no better way to make yourself visible than through pop culture.
Mr. Kani's songs are solidarity hymns that narrate urban and rural life. "I ask the father of the mountain for water in my town," he says out loud. "Harawi "which means,quot; Poem ".
After the shows, which have attracted thousands of fans, he is sometimes approached by young artists who want to know how to spin rhymes in their own languages, including Aymara, spoken in Bolivia, Argentina, and Peru.
Quechua, which is spoken by approximately eight million people in at least five countries, spread throughout South America by the Incas long before the Spanish arrived.
But there are few cases where language is used in the media to address contemporary concerns.
Ms. Flores assumes female power, government corruption, war and international controversies in pop culture.
Her new album, Isqun, or "Nine,quot;, to be released this year, tracks "everything the Andean woman has had to go through before and even the arrival of the Spanish in Peru," said more than nine songs.
He recorded it at a music school owned by his parents and directed the production. She is a freelance artist, self-funded with the help of foundation and competition funds, event payments and a contract with a shampoo company.
In “Somos Fusión”, a half Quechua and half Spanish song about the life of the half Inca and half Spanish daughter of the conqueror Francisco Pizarro, she blatantly addresses Rosalía, the Spanish-born pop star who sometimes he is accused of displacing Latin American artists.
"We are fusion,quot;, he sings about the descendants of Francisco. "Rosalia, admit that I am right."
Quechua has survived not only the conquest, but also the founding of the region's independent republics, whose leaders often discourage the use of the language in an attempt to eliminate indigenous dissent.
More recently, the language has endured Peru's internal warfare, which spanned the 1980s and 1990s and pitted a brutal rebel group called the Shining Path against an sometimes equally violent government, with poor farmers caught in the middle.
It was because of that pain that several musicians formed a 90s rock group called Uchpa, which means "ashes," helped launch a quecha language blues-rock movement that became a cry for freedom for a generation of Peruvians who had grown up choked with fear.
It is from this legacy that artists such as Ms. Flores and Mr. Kani have arrived, aware of the history of language, but have moved far enough away from pain to take on new sounds and political problems.
Ms. Flores lives in the small town of Ayacucho, once the birthplace of the Shining Path and Uchpa's birthplace. Her parents, former members of a Peruvian rock band, are now hospital administrators (her father) and director of a music academy (her mother).
It first captured the attention of Peru five years ago. At age 14, after failing to win a season of an American Idol-style show called "The Voice Kids," she and her mother decided to take what would have been their champion song, the Quechua version of Uchpa's version of House of the Rising Sun "Animals,quot; to the Internet.
Soon, her cover video was trending on Facebook in Peru. Then came more covers in Quechua: "The way you make me feel "(" Chaynatam Ruwanki Kuyanayta ") and Alicia Keys,quot; Fallin "(" Wichichkamuni ")
Back then, Ms. Flores just wanted to do "something different," he said. But she began to think about what it meant to sing in the language of her ancestors.
Her own maternal grandmother had been a teacher in rural Peru during Sendero Luminoso's reign and had told her about the horror of that time. Her Quechua-speaking students had been recruited by the guerrillas and terrorized by the military, her grandmother said. Speaking an indigenous language made them victims of rebel recruitment and an object of suspicion among other Peruvians.
Her paternal grandmother, who grew up in the fields, never learned to speak Spanish fluently.
Ms. Flores began to wonder why she sometimes felt embarrassed to hear her grandmothers speak Quechua in public, and why many of her classmates seemed embarrassed to speak the language in class.
She began to wonder why no one had fully taught her the language.
Over time, he began to write his own lyrics, starting in Spanish and then translating them into Quechua with the help of his grandmothers.
His goal, he said, was "to rescue our culture."
His first political-oriented single "Tijeras,quot; or "Tijeras,quot; was a rallying cry of the # MeToo era. "My scream," she says, "maybe if I sing it right, people will listen to me."
"Qam hina,quot;, or "Like You,quot;, released in September, is perhaps his most ambitious project so far and has been widely seen in Peru.
Américo Mendoza-Mori, a Peruvian Quechua scholar who teaches at the University of Pennsylvania, offered a translation.
In the song and video set in the Andes, Flores tells a story from the perspective of a singing character whose grandparents disappeared during the conflict.
But as she tells her grandmother's story, she also talks about girls in rural Peru who spend many hours walking to class every day.
As the song continues, the narrator experiences unspecified abuse on the long walk home from school.
Ms. Flores and her mother, along with a team led by a young filmmaker named Apolo Bautista, produced the video. Local students played as extras and sang the choir.
"Munani musquyta,quot;, they sing. "I want to dream. I want to learn. I want to talk."
Upon viewing the video, Ms. Flores' maternal grandmother, Adalberta Canchanya Alvarado, 78, declared herself "incredibly proud."
"She is free and can sing, and we are not," Canchanya said. "And she says it exactly the way it is."