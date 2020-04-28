The Pentagon releases UFO videos. Don't hold your breath for a breakthrough.

The Department of Defense confirmed what long-time seekers of extraterrestrial life have hoped for: they are real.

At least, these three videos are. What do the videos show? The government is not so sure there.

On Monday, the Pentagon released three Navy videos that have fueled speculation about unidentified flying objects for years, saying it meant "clearing up any misconceptions,quot; about whether the unclassified images were real or complete.

It is real, the Pentagon said, including the links so curious people can download the images for themselves.

The videos, captured by naval aviators, show objects flying through the sky, one spinning against the wind, and pilots can be heard expressing confusion and awe. When they first appeared online, they breathed new life into the decades-long conversation about whether interstellar visitors had ever come to Earth.

The launch of the Pentagon applauded enthusiasts in search of extraterrestrial life, despite experts warning that there are generally earthly explanations for such sightings, and that when people don't know why something happened, it doesn't mean it happened due to aliens. When the videos were published in 2017 and 2018 by The New York Times and a company called To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences, they gave new hope to those looking for signs of extraterrestrial life.

Navy pilots discussed objects that seemed to defy the laws of physics. Details emerged about a mysterious five-year Pentagon program and metal alloy claims that are said to have been recovered from unidentified phenomena. Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat from Nevada, spoke about his long push to conduct more research on unidentified flying objects.

For Reid, the officially released videos are just a glimpse of what the public could learn about UFOs and other mysteries from space.

"I'm glad the Pentagon is finally releasing these images, but it's only scratching the surface of the investigation and the materials available," he said. said on monday On twitter. “The United States needs to seriously and scientifically analyze this and any possible national security implications. The American people deserve to be informed. "

I'm glad the Pentagon is finally releasing these images, but it's only scratching the surface of the research and available materials. The United States must seriously and scientifically analyze this and any possible national security implications. The American people deserve to be informed. https://t.co/1XNduvmP0u – Senator Harry Reid (@SenatorReid) April 27, 2020

The Pentagon has never made any claims about what exactly is happening in the videos, shot in late 2004 and early 2015 about the Pacific and the East Coast. "The Navy has confirmed that the three videos in circulation are actually recordings made by naval airmen," said Susan Gough, a Pentagon spokeswoman, last year. "The Navy has always considered the phenomena observed in those videos as unidentified."

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

The agency maintained that characterization on Monday. He added that, "after a thorough review," it determined that the videos did not reveal "any sensitive capabilities or systems," and did not "affect subsequent investigations of military incursions into airspace by unidentified air phenomena."

However, some observers were encouraged that the release of the Pentagon was a move toward what Tom DeLonge, a former Blink-182 guitarist and singer, called "the great conversation."

In 2017, DeLonge and several former government employees founded To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences, a private company that collects and investigates documents and materials related to unidentified aerial phenomena.

In an emailed statement, DeLonge called the Pentagon publication "monumental news,quot; that "removed the doubt about the authenticity of the evidence in the public domain."

"We believe this level of recognition is exactly what is required to remove the extreme skepticism surrounding UAP events, so that we can finally move forward to share and analyze reliable data from respected institutions," he said. "After 70 years of misinformation, it is time for us to move forward to understand the extraordinary technology seen during these events."

Luis Elizondo, director of government programs for the company, echoed the former senator in a statement.

"In these uncertain times, it is more important than ever that governments tell the truth to their citizens, as it is the most important pillar of a democracy, "he said. "We commend the Department of Defense leadership for sharing the truth, and TTSA is optimistic that they will continue to share more information transparently as it becomes publicly available."

"We are driven by the significant actions of the Pentagon and hope that this encourages a new wave of credible information to emerge," he added.

Astrophysicists say there are many potential explanations for what appears in the Navy videos, including atmospheric effects, reflections, and errors in the image code and display systems of fighter jets.

The United States government has periodically investigated reports of unidentified aerial phenomena since at least the 1950s. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower told reporters that the Air Force had assured him that the flying saucers were not invading Earth from outer space. For decades, NASA has searched for conditions that could allow life beyond Earth, and evidence of any life itself. And for at least as long, bands of astronomers, scientists, and enthusiasts outside the government have searched for signals in the silence and noise of space.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.