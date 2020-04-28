The Pentagon "Officially,quot; Releases 2017 UFO Videos

Chile, there is a list of things that happen that we cannot explain this year. We can "officially,quot; add UFOs to that list.

The Pentagon finally released videos of UFO sightings. According to CNN, the Pentagon released three short videos showing "unidentified aerial phenomena," which were previously released by a private company, in 2017.

In an interview with CNN, one of the pilots stated that he had never seen anything like this before.

"As I got closer … it quickly accelerated south and disappeared in less than two seconds," said the retired US Navy pilot. USA, David Fravor. "This was extremely abrupt, like a ping pong ball bouncing off a wall. It would hit and go the other way.

The release of the videos comes after the Navy recognized their accuracy in September 2019. They are now officially released "to clear up any misconceptions from the public as to whether the images that have been circulating were real or not, or whether there are no more in the videos, "according to Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough.

"After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized publication of these unrated videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems," Gough said in a statement, "and does not affect subsequent investigations of incursions into military airspace by part of unidentified people. " aerial phenomena ".

The Pentagon had a classified program that studied these kinds of findings between 2007 and 2012. Launched by former Senator Harry Reid of Nevada, the program would end due to lack of funds. He finally resigned due to the secrecy surrounding the show.

Luis Elizondo, former head of the classified program, felt the same.

"These aircraft, we will call them aircraft, show characteristics that are not currently in the US inventory or in any foreign inventory that we are aware of," Elizondo said of the objects they investigated. He says he resigned from the Defense Department in 2017 in protest at the secrecy surrounding the program and internal opposition to funding it.

On Monday, Reid tweeted that he was happy that the videos were released, but we're only scratching the surface.

"I am glad that the Pentagon is finally releasing these images, but it only scratches the surface of the research and available materials. The United States must seriously and scientifically analyze this and any possible national security implications. The American people deserve to be informed."

