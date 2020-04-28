The Pentagon just released three UFO videos, as if 2020 was no longer weird enough – BGR

As if 2020 wasn't a strange enough year, the Pentagon sparked an avalanche of news headlines on Monday thanks to a turn of events that sounds like the one in science fiction movies.

The UFO videos declassified by the Pentagon were released on Monday, after confirmation of their existence in the fall by the US Navy. The US, which initially refused to release them on national security grounds.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Earlier this year, we were among a series of media outlets reporting that the Navy was sitting on a small handful of videos purporting to show UFOs flying fast and oddly over the Pacific Ocean. At that time, the official line of the Naval Intelligence Office was that, to borrow that famous X filesThe truth is definitely out there, but posting the videos in which the Navy was sitting would allegedly cause "exceptionally serious harm,quot; to the country's national security.

On Monday, the Pentagon went ahead and released the footage. Which makes this something like the millionth evidence so far that shows that 2020 will become the strangest year in generations.

The Navy first acknowledged the existence of the videos, shot with infrared cameras and showing what the military calls "unidentified aerial phenomenon,quot; (you'll never actually see them call it a UFO), in September. They continued their refusal to publish the videos for reasons of national security.

By CNNThe Pentagon changed tactics and decided to release the footage, some of which include military personnel who react in amazement to what they are seeing in the sky, this week "to clear up any misconceptions from the public about whether or not the footage has been circulating was real, or if there are more or not in the videos, "according to Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough.

The images captured by the Navy were first made public when they were released about three years ago by a company called To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science, co-founded by Blink-182 guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLonge. Its mission is to collect "physical documents and materials from public and private sources related to unidentified anomalous phenomena to study and then transition from the transformative technologies behind it to broader applications of public benefit."

As if this story wasn't unusual enough, former majority leader of US Senator Harry Reid released the following statement via Twitter on Monday about the release of this video:

I'm glad the Pentagon is finally releasing these images, but it's only scratching the surface of the research and available materials. The United States must seriously and scientifically analyze this and any possible national security implications. The American people deserve to be informed. https://t.co/1XNduvmP0u Ad – Senator Harry Reid (@SenatorReid) April 27, 2020

Retired Navy pilot David Fravor said CNN In 2017, in response to the UFOs in the images he had seen first hand, that the ship moved in an inexplicable way.

"As I got closer … it quickly accelerated south and disappeared in less than two seconds," he said. "This was extremely abrupt, like a ping pong ball bouncing off a wall. It would hit and go the other way.

Check out the videos below:







Image Source: To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science