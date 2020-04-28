The new Genoa bridge is almost finished, turning tragedy into hope

ROME – When the Morandi Bridge, a vital east-west transportation artery in the heart of Genoa, collapsed on August 14, 2018, killing 43 people, there was little reason to think that its replacement would be in the final stages of construction less than two years later
Public works projects in Italy are not known for efficiency, even in the best of circumstances, and the months after the accident were marked by a number of obstacles: political turmoil that led to a change of government, judicial investigations into the cause of the collapse, and a debate over whether to privatize roads and Other infrastructure in Italy had put people at risk.
And that was before the coronavirus attacked.
However, on Tuesday, the last section of the roof that forms the main structure of the new bridge was hoisted in place, completing a 3,500-foot-long backbone that remains to be covered in concrete and then finished with a layer of asphalt.
From Genoa, "a new light shines, giving hope to all of Italy," said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who traveled to the city for a ceremony when the final 150-foot section was installed, setting the stage for the bridge to open to the public. sometime in late July.
“We have shown everyone that good things can be done on time, in the right way, and at a reasonable cost. This is an example for the city of Genoa, for our history, "said Massimo Bucci, the mayor of the city and the government-appointed,quot; extraordinary commissioner of reconstruction "for the bridge, a position that provided the leverage to traverse many tape red.
"Now we have the virus, we face another great challenge, but I am sure we will win, like you and all of us, we were able to win this challenge."
When built in the 1960s, the Morandi Bridge was widely celebrated for its art and innovative engineering. Its collapse 20 months ago, when a section of the highway fell 150 feet onto a riverbed, became a source of national shame.
An investigation into the causes of the collapse revealed deficiencies in daily maintenance and public oversight of Italy's old infrastructure. The disaster left Genoa effectively divided in two, littering the lives of its residents.
The new bridge, budgeted at 200 million euros or around $ 216 million, and presumably the first to be built under the restrictions of social distancing, will bring the city together and allow many Genoese to live a more normal life again. And its completion in record time has become a source of national pride.
"My presence here today shows that the state never left Genoa," Conte said at the ceremony.
Tuesday's operation was a milestone for its builders, a Joint venture between the Italian construction company Salini Impregilo and the infrastructure subsidiary of the state shipbuilder Fincantieri.
"As far as we are concerned, the bridge is accessible, although only on foot," Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono said during a press conference broadcast on Monday by the Italian Foreign Press Association.
Mr. Bucci, the mayor, was more pragmatic.
"I understand the celebration, I am happy about that, but as commissioner of the project, I will be happy only when it is finished," he said in a telephone interview on Monday.
The bridge was designed by the architect Renzo Piano, who donated his services to his hometown. Its design includes a lower belly that recalls the curved hull of a boat. The bridge will be equipped with sensors and robots within the deck linings that will continuously monitor the structure and carry out basic maintenance. Solar panels on the south side make the energy of the bridge self-sufficient.
The sensors will allow officials to see how the bridge is responding to traffic flows and to assess what that will mean for the future, Bono said, and the technology should provide additional security.
The previous bridge, designed and built in the 1960s by the man it was named for, Riccardo Morandi, "had not accounted for a future increase in traffic," he said, and wear and tear on the structure contributed to its collapse. . .
"Renzo Piano said the bridge should last 1,000 years," said Bono. "There is no reason not to."
Italy was the site of the first coronavirus outbreak in Europe, and was initially more affected than any other country on the continent, but even that did not stop construction. The work was carried out non-stop, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, although the coronavirus required some adjustments.
Fincantieri devised his own scanner to take the body temperature of everyone who enters the construction site. The workers, masked and gloved, were tracked and their contacts monitored, and social distancing was imposed.
There was only one case of coronavirus at the bridge site, a worker operating a modular transporter, originally from Bergamo, Bono said, and 22 people who had been in contact with him were immediately isolated. They are back at work now, Bucci said.
For weeks, the bridge has been illuminated every night with rays of green, white, and red light, the colors of the Italian flag, to pay tribute to those fighting the coronavirus outbreak.
The bridge shows that "when it wants to," Italy "can achieve its stated goals," said Bono de Fincantieri, who primarily builds cruise ships and has never boarded a bridge before.
"At first, there was a lot of skepticism," he acknowledged. "The truth is, we did it."
It helped make rebuilding the bridge a national priority, so procedures were simplified. And Mr. Bucci, the mayor and commissioner of the project, also had business experience and worked for 22 years in the United States for various companies. As mayor and commissioner, he said, he had a lot of power "from the administration's point of view."
When you have the power to make things happen, Mr. Bucci said, "just do it and it works."
Bucci said it hoped to open the bridge to the public in April, but that date was delayed because the The demolition of the Morandi Bridge was complicated by concern over the spread of asbestos, as well as inclement weather.
Reopening the bridge will have a major effect on the city, hampered by the loss of one of its main connections. Although alternative transportation routes were established, Mr. Bucci said a study had calculated the additional costs – "due to pollution, weather, gasoline consumption, loss of business,quot; – at around € 6 million per day .
Pietro Salini, executive director of Salini Impregilo, said in a telephone interview that the success of the bridge should become a model for future public works projects, which he considers critical in lifting Italy out of the economic depression that is likely to last even once. the coronavirus is brought under control.
The Genoa bridge shows that "we can always do it," said Salini. "No matter how desperate things appear, no matter how sad the future we face, it shows that working together we can overcome everything."