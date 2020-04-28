The NBA watches cautiously on May 8 to open practice facilities

The NBA has delayed the possible reopening date of some team practice facilities for at least a week to at least May 8, saying Monday that overtime was needed in part to ensure that the coaches' training options Players were safe and controlled in an effort to try to mitigate the threats caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

And when those facilities reopen, the rules will be strict.

The May 8 date is far from firm, the NBA said, warning teams that "it may delay this time if events warrant it." The league planned to give teams the option to reopen facilities as early as Friday, but ultimately decided more time was needed for many reasons.

But as long as those practice courts are opened, local government authorization would be needed in all cases first, there will be no immediate return to normal. A person with knowledge of the league's plans said players would have to wear face masks inside the facility (except when exercising), that any staff member present would have to wear face masks and gloves, and that a distance would be required 12 foot minimum as a buffer between players and staff members working with them.

The exception in that 12 foot case would be when athletic or medical training personnel are in contact with players. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the details were not publicly disclosed.

There are many other details of the league's facility reopening protocols, the person said, including:

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

º Players returning to their home team markets outside the city must be quarantined before being allowed to return to the facility;

º All equipment used by players in their voluntary training, including basketballs, must be disinfected before being used again;

º Players will not be able to share towels, and teams will not be able to do steam baths, saunas, cold bathtubs, oxygen chambers or cryotherapy chambers in the available facilities;

º Teams should designate a staff member as "Facility Hygiene Officer,quot; to oversee all new policies;

º Players must enter the facilities alone, without family, friends or personal security;

º All cell phones, keys and other frequently touched items must be cleaned and disinfected upon entering the premises.

When teams can reopen, other rules will include a limit of four players in one facility at the same time, no practice or practice games will be allowed, and no head coach or assistant coach may be a part of volunteer practice.

NBA players are also prohibited from training in public health clubs, gyms, or gyms.