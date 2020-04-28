The latest videos of Porsha Williams with PJ driving his Land Rover have amazed fans

Porsha Williams took her and Dennis McKinley's girl, Pilar Jhena McKinley, to get some fresh air, and shared some videos on her social media account. People can't get enough gorgeous PJ, and you can also check out the clips that Porsha shared on her IG account below.

‘#Swipe 🎥👧🏾🤡 Exterior was a complete movie for everyone 😂 Gymbo and Pj got into it and then took his car … but wait for Pj to come back with his hands and drug poor Gymbo! But everything is fine, they were invented just in time for a strawberry snack in the house 🤣😍. # PjStartedIt🤫 #BabyCinema #Drama 🎥 @pilarjhena * I wish I could edit! It was like a lifelong movie P ’Porsha captioned her post.

NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey jumped in the comments to show some love for PJ.

A follower asked, "Did he hit his passenger?", And another person said, "He stole his Range Rover just as Jennifer Williams said that man stole hers."

Another commenter said: ‘He stole your car! You trusted him and look what he did "" and someone else posted: "The second video sounds like what Jennifer is going through right now."

One fan wrote: "That's dragging Kenya by the hair! As a mother as a daughter @ porsha4real,quot;, and a follower said, "That's so cute, Pretty Girl dragged him back!" The sound effect was on point,quot;.

Aside from this, Porsha excited her fans when she shared a couple of photos from when she was pregnant with baby PJ. Fans recalled those moments with joy, and made sure to praise Porsha in the comments.

‘#Rhoa TB from @pilarjhena 1st reunion !! I can't wait to show you my full 2020 look with the same dream team! "Porsha was subtitling her post.

Fans of the RHOA star fell on her as they recalled those moments.



