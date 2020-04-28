The crowded American Airlines flight leaves no room for passengers to practice social distancing – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Some criticism of Fort Worth-based American Airlines after a passenger boarded a weekend flight and found it almost full, with no social distancing guidelines practiced.

On April 25, American Airlines Flight 388 left JFK Airport in New York City, bound for Charlotte, North Carolina. That is not unusual.

But what the passenger Erin Strine found worrying was the number of people on the plane and the inability to practice social distancing.

Strine posted a short video on Twitter of the passengers side by side saying: "It is foolish to think that an airline will adhere to the guidelines of social distancing. Currently abroad it is almost full @AmericanAir I fly and I have never felt less safe or cared for in all my life. "

It was a month ago when Americans further relaxed their seating policy.

In a March video, AA Vice President of Customer Experience Kurt Stache said, “Our door agents can reassign door seats, to create more space between you and other travelers. To help make this easier, we are blocking half of all intermediate seats. Once boarding is complete, customers have the flexibility to move to another seat within their cabin. Of course there may be restrictions and this is not guaranteed. "

After viewing Strine's social media post, American Airlines responded by saying that the safety of its customers and crew was important and that they should consult with crew members for a possible change of seat.

Strine, who was flying to be with his family after his grandmother's death, said there was no need to verify, because the flight crew announced over the loudspeakers that the flight was almost full and that passengers would not be able to change seats. or social distance.

While he found the number of people booked on Flight 388 disturbing, Strine told WBTV, the Up News Info affiliate in Charlotte, that "if they need to fill the flight to the capacity they did on that flight from New York to Charlotte, then they need to deliver masks and require their passengers to wear them, for their safety and the safety of others. "

American Airlines cut more than 60% of its flights in April and reportedly plans to suspend more in May.

American Airlines is updating and improving its on-board cleaning procedures and will begin offering personal protective equipment to customers as it continues to prioritize the well-being of customers and team members in their response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Deeper cleaning, more often.

Improvements to cleaning procedures will begin this week and will expand to each major and regional flight over time.

Starting in early May, American will develop its comprehensive cleaning program by expanding the cleaning procedures already in place during the longest stops to each mainline flight. This cleaning will use a disinfectant approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and includes:

 In customer areas, tray tables, seat belt buckles, armrests, blinds and back screens. Also includes cleaning door and top compartment handles.

 In team member areas, improved kitchen cleanliness, jump seats and crew rest seats. New improvements also add cab surfaces.

Late Monday afternoon, American Airlines released the following press release:

These measures are based on new and expanded cleaning procedures that American added in early March, including additional touch points in the cabin, an increased supply of hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes for crew members, and expanded misting with An EPA-registered hospital-grade disinfectant in all public areas on American aircraft is also expanding deeper cleanings and disinfections to all regional flights.

Personal protection equipment

In early May, American will begin the process of distributing disinfectant wipes or gels and masks to customers. This offer will be extended to all flights as supplies and operating conditions allow.

"We are looking out for the well-being of our customers to give them peace of mind as they travel with us," said Kurt Stache, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience. "We are rapidly advancing these improvements and will continue to improve the travel experience for our customers and team members as we navigate these times together."

Flight attendant masks

Masks will be required for flight attendants during each main and regional line flight beginning May 1. Additionally, the airline has added a drawer in the galley on each mainline flight containing personal protective equipment, including masks for flight attendants and pilots, and other disinfectant items. .

"Our frontline team members really go above and beyond during this time," Stache continued. "Their commitment is incredible and we will continue to work with them to make sure they have the equipment they need to feel safe."

American's continued commitment to safety

The latest changes are based on American's commitment to the safety of customers and team members. American's cleaning practices have always met or exceeded all guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). All major American Airlines aircraft and most of our regional aircraft are equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air Filters (HEPA). Additionally, the cabin air in all of our aircraft is changed approximately 15 to 30 times per hour, or once every two to four minutes, similar to the standard for hospitals.

At the airport, American has expanded the cleaning frequency of areas under its control, including door areas, ticket counters, passenger service counters, baggage service offices, and team members' lounges. American is also using props to encourage social distancing at doors and ticket counters. Some computers and kiosks at ticket counters have been turned off to create more space for customers, and digital door signs promote health and safety, while door signs discourage crowding at the door. Additionally, American works closely with airport authorities and government agencies to carry out our own extensive protocol to clean up customer and team member areas.