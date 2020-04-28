The COVID working group works to solve the "scandal" of production insurance – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: "The biggest obstacle to getting back to work is production insurance," the head of UK producer group PACT told us.

PACT chief John McVay has been working with broadcasters and major production companies as part of the BFI coronavirus workforce, which was created in response to the pandemic. McVay chairs the National Broadcasters Task Force, which has identified insurance as a key concern. We understand that the group includes leading TV executives such as All3Media COO Sara Geater and Argonon CEO James Burstall.

"How can we even devise social distancing protocols if we cannot obtain insurance?" McVay questioned, noting that studios and streamers generally operate on a different plane than British companies when it comes to insurance.

"If you're a big studio in the US, you're big enough to cover that insurance yourself." If you're a British drama or film producer, how can you start working, even with protocols, if you can't be sure? Finally, we will order the protocols. My biggest concern is whether we can secure production. "

The UK production sector generates billions of pounds in spending each year, but all outbreaks have been suspended since the UK government implemented a blockade last month.

Representing more than 450 British film and television production companies, McVay has been in talks with the UK government on the issue of insurance, asking them to underwrite insurance deficits.

"At this time, none of the insurers will cover COVID-related issues," said the industry veteran. "That is a scandal and I have been raising the issue with the government since the closure began." The insurance industry is what will delay the recovery. How can a producer go into production on a major project if the cost of suspension or termination would fall solely on them? It would bankrupt them. The stations will not cover the cost. The financiers will not put money into something that is not linked. The government needs to help. Sometimes the state needs to step in to underwrite the risk. "

A leading UK film and television producer told us: “It will be much more difficult. Bond companies and insurers will want to exclude those clauses that will make financing difficult. ”

A government spokesperson told us: “We are aware of this problem and we are working closely with the sector to understand the full scope of the concerns. The Government recognizes that companies that do not have adequate insurance coverage will require the support of other places. As such, companies must turn to the unprecedented government support package that the Chancellor has sent. ”

A spokesperson for the Association of British Insurers commented: “Unfortunately, no country in the world has an insurance market that can offer widespread coverage for a pandemic. Forcing insurance companies to pay for risks not covered in contracts would be a shortcut to insolvency. Given the magnitude of the economic impact, broad pandemic insurance coverage can only occur with some form of government support, and we need a debate on how this can be accomplished in the future. ”

McVay is one of a growing number of industry professionals who claim that insurance companies are defaulting on pandemic-related payments.

"There are existing policies that are not being paid," he said. "We have had members who have had to spend hundreds of thousands to suspend production and they are not getting that money back."

The ABI spokesperson said: “Insurers understand that this is a very worrying and uncertain time for all companies. The insurer will examine each claim on its merits according to the wording of the policy and we cannot comment on any specific insurance contract. "

They continued: "While most commercial insurances do not cover pandemics, UK general insurers expect to pay more than £ 1.2 billion in Covid-19 related claims. This includes travelers, some businesses, canceled school trips, event planners, families planning weddings and in other areas of life. "

We have heard from a UK media company that it has appointed the UK's leading law firm, Mishcon de Reya, as its lead lawyer in a legal action against UK insurer Hiscox.

Communications and production company Media Zoo claims that it spent £ 13,425 on a business interruption insurance policy but that, after it had to close its premises, the insurer has not paid.

Media Zoo creative director Mark Killick said: “The terms of the policy are clear and unequivocal. Hiscox's refusal to pay legitimate insurance claims at a time like this is shocking and threatens companies across the UK. "

The company has created the Hiscox Action Group, which it says has more than 200 members, including other media companies. Separately, there are also similar actions where nightclubs, pubs and bars are working on non-payment of claims.

Hiscox was not available for comment.