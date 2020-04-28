The cast of "The Goonies,quot; reunites at Zoom

If you need to feel good today, hit play.
Hey guys! Yesterday, Josh Gad treated everyone (but especially the children of the 80s) with incredible surprise by dropping a video on his YouTube channel where he practically reunited the cast of The Goonies!
This was the gang while filming in 1984:
All seven Goonies were there, including Sean Astin, who played "Mikey,quot;:
Josh Brolin who played "Brand,quot;:
Kerri Green who played "Andy:"
Jeff Cohen who played "Chunk,quot;:
Martha Plimpton who played "Stef,quot;:
Corey Feldman as "Boca,quot;:
Later Robert Davi, who played "Jake Fratelli,quot;, joined Zoom:
Like Joe Pantoliano, who played his brother "Francis Fratelli,quot;:
The screenwriter for the film, Chris Columbus, also passed:
We also got to see the film's director, Richard Donner:
Executive producer and co-writer (wrote the story) Steven Spielberg also joined in the fun:
And last but not least, everyone came across Cyndi Lauper, who wrote the hit song for the movie, The Goonies & # 39; R & # 39; Good enough:
It was wonderful to see the gang catch up, remember and share data we didn't know about, but the best part of the reunion was when each of the stars performed their most iconic scene from the movie:
