The cast of "The Goonies,quot; reunites at Zoom

Bradley Lamb
If you need to feel good today, hit play.

Hey guys! Yesterday, Josh Gad treated everyone (but especially the children of the 80s) with incredible surprise by dropping a video on his YouTube channel where he practically reunited the cast of The Goonies!

This was the gang while filming in 1984:

All seven Goonies were there, including Sean Astin, who played "Mikey,quot;:

Sean, who went on to star Rudy, The Lord of the ringsand Strange thingsHe said in the video that his most recent appearance was as a director in a short film made by his daughter's high school film class.


Josh Brolin who played "Brand,quot;:

Josh, who had an Oscar-nominated acting career that included playing "Thanos,quot; in the Avengers movies, he said in the video, "I'm so happy to see everyone that I can't even tell you. I was shaking before I started."


Kerri Green who played "Andy:"

Kerri starred Summer rental and Luke Send-The Goonies, and said in the video that she is in quarantine with her husband, children and dogs, and that she "eats a lot,quot;.


Jeff Cohen who played "Chunk,quot;:

Jeff said in the video that there was nowhere else to go but as an actor after playing the role of "Chunk,quot;, so he retired from acting. He is now an entertainment attorney at Cohen Garner, who represents Parasite director Bong Joon-ho.


Jonathan Ke Huy Quan who played "Facts,quot;:

Jonathan says in the video that he recently returned to acting because movies like Crazy Rich Asians opened opportunities for actors in the Asian community. It will appear on Netflix Find Ohana and Everything everywhere at once with Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina and Jamie Lee Curtis.


Martha Plimpton who played "Stef,quot;:

Martha has had a long acting career on film, television and on stage. She won an Emmy in 2012 for The good wife.


Corey Feldman as "Boca,quot;:

Corey went on to star in movies like The missing child with his friend Corey Haim, and released a series of albums. He said in the video that he is trapped outside the country since he was abroad for the premiere of his documentary. (My truth, when the pandemic hit.


Later Robert Davi, who played "Jake Fratelli,quot;, joined Zoom:

Send-The GooniesRobert acted in Die hard and on the television show Profiler.


Like Joe Pantoliano, who played his brother "Francis Fratelli,quot;:

"Joey Pants,quot; went on to star Matrix and in The sopranos.


The screenwriter for the film, Chris Columbus, also passed:

Chris, who became a great director of Home alone and a couple of Harry Potter Movies: They revealed that part of his script inspiration came from his days as a boy in Ohio, searching for gold in abandoned coal mines with his friends.

We also got to see the film's director, Richard Donner:

Richard, who later directed many more films, including all four films in the Lethal weapon series – he was celebrating his 90th birthday!

Executive producer and co-writer (wrote the story) Steven Spielberg also joined in the fun:

I couldn't find any information on what happened with Steven's post The GooniesBut he revealed in the call that he and the other filmmakers have discussed making a sequel many times over the years, but have never had an idea that matches the original.

He also told a story about an epic prank he made on Donner that is too long to repeat here, but definitely worth listening to.

And last but not least, everyone came across Cyndi Lauper, who wrote the hit song for the movie, The Goonies & # 39; R & # 39; Good enough:

Cyndi, whose career highlights include winning the Tony Award for Best Original Score for composing the Broadway musical Curly boots – It even leads the band to sing the song towards the end!

It was wonderful to see the gang catch up, remember and share data we didn't know about, but the best part of the reunion was when each of the stars performed their most iconic scene from the movie:

