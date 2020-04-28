The cast of Melrose Place, then and now

Darren Star Prods / Fox Tv / Spelling Tv / Kobal / Shutterstock; Gregory Pace / Shutterstock

So: He came on the show during the fifth season as Megan Lewis, the prostitute with whom Michael is having an affair.

Now: She went on to star as the wealthy Lily van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, Playing Blake LivelyThe mother of the entire CW hit career. She also had recurring roles on ABC. Quantico and the CW Dynasty.

After a six-month marriage to a banker Carlos Tarajano in 2001 Rutherford married her second husband, the German businessman Daniel Giersch in August 2006, to give birth to her son Hermes in October 2006. But in 2008, while pregnant with her second child, Rutherford filed for divorce, beginning a long and bitter international child custody battle that dragged on for years.

After giving birth to their daughter Helena in June 2009, the former couple struggled in court with details that appeared in the media, with Rutherford obtaining a temporary restraining order in 2010. In 2012, they were granted the custody of 50/50, with Giersch residing in France because his American visa had previously been revoked.

But in 2015, Rutherford, 51, legally lost custody of the children, who now live with their father in Monaco.

But Rutherford still sees his children, telling him People in May 2019, "They are growing so fast. They are becoming their own people like, you know, all of us. It is beautiful to see, and I love that they share it with me. They are really open with me. We are really united, which it's good ".