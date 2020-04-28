The cast of Melrose Place has just met for the first time in 8 years.

The whole gang is here.

"This is the first time that everyone has been together in 8 years,quot; Stars in the house Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley said during today's episode when referring to fan response to Melrose Place meeting.

For the first time since 2012, the cast of the iconic '90s show joins forces to support The Actors Fund during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reunion included the original cast, Josie Bissett (Jane Mancini) Thomas Calabro (Michael Mancini) Marcia Cross (Kimberly Shaw), Laura Leighton (Sydney Andrews), Heather Locklear(Amanda Woodward) Doug Savant (Matt Fielding), Grant show (Jake Hanson) Andrew Shue (Billy Campbell), Courtney Thorne-Smith (Alison Parker) and Daphne Zuniga (Jo Reynolds)

Spectators and fans of the classic show will be able to join in the fun and ask real-time questions to the actors.

Throughout the virtual reunion, the cast shared some of their best memories during Melrose Place, how they auditioned and got the roles they played, and more information about how they did it in the industry during that time.