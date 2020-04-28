The cast of Melrose Place has just met for the first time in 8 years.

International Photos / Getty Images
The whole gang is here.
"This is the first time that everyone has been together in 8 years,quot; Stars in the house Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley said during today's episode when referring to fan response to Melrose Place meeting.
For the first time since 2012, the cast of the iconic '90s show joins forces to support The Actors Fund during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reunion included the original cast, Josie Bissett (Jane Mancini) Thomas Calabro (Michael Mancini) Marcia Cross (Kimberly Shaw), Laura Leighton (Sydney Andrews), Heather Locklear(Amanda Woodward) Doug Savant (Matt Fielding), Grant show (Jake Hanson) Andrew Shue (Billy Campbell), Courtney Thorne-Smith (Alison Parker) and Daphne Zuniga (Jo Reynolds)
Spectators and fans of the classic show will be able to join in the fun and ask real-time questions to the actors.
Throughout the virtual reunion, the cast shared some of their best memories during Melrose Place, how they auditioned and got the roles they played, and more information about how they did it in the industry during that time.
For one thing, Shue talked about how he felt he wouldn't have gotten the role of Billy Campbell if it hadn't been for Thorne-Smith.
"They brought me in at the last minute. They had another actor who had worked for a few days and they let him go. They took me to an emergency session at Aaron (Spelling's) house and I was able to audition with Courtney (Thorne-Smith.) I auditioned for the part two months earlier and I didn't even get a call because I was auditioning with a casting director, who was very different, "Shue shared during the live broadcast. "Then when I was able to audition with Courtney and I couldn't really act but be myself and flirt, but I got the part. One of the best scenes I did was say goodbye to Courtney because we had chemistry."
Cross, who also went on to star Desperate housewives, he also opened up about his journey in Melrose Place.
"I just auditioned for it, I was just trying to survive," Cross explained. "By chance I went through something very tragic in my life, at that moment I received a phone call from them saying, 'Would you like to come back at the end of the year?' I said, 'I don't understand what Today I'm driving down a cliff, I'm dying (on the show) & # 39; And they said: & # 39; No, no, no, let's & # 39; change that & # 39;. So I went by a few months and then I came back (on the show), I was very lucky because I went crazy, that's how I felt in my real life, which was maybe … Tom will attest to … I really had a place to let him out , was distressed and upset. Kimberly (Shaw on Melrose Place) went crazy and Marcia was having a hard time too. So everything went very well. "
Later, during the epic virtual hangout, Locklear appeared on the screen and shared a sweet moment with Cross.
"I love you Heather, and I am so happy to see you too," Cross told his former co-star. "And when you just jumped with that joke about the pandemic, I said oh my gosh, that's so Heather, she's so sharp and so funny and stuff. She just brought me back with you. You're fabulous. I'm so happy to see you "
"I'm happy to see you too," Locklear told Cross.
Towards the end of the video chat, part of the original cast was also tuned in for a special performance by Rent& # 39; s Adam Pascal. He made "Season of Love,quot;.
The hosts of Stars in the house We've also recently put together casts from other iconic television franchises like Joy, Frasier and Desperate housewife.
"Seth and I believe that in this time of social estrangement and isolation, much happiness can be found by seeing familiar faces from beloved shows around the world," host Wesley said in a statement. "We call these shows 'Comfort TV'. And we plan to have even more each week, along with our dear friends from the theater, all for The Actors Fund."
