The Cambridge City Council adjourns the meeting after being & # 39; Zoombombado & # 39; for pornography

The Cambridge City Council reportedly had a number of technical difficulties during its practically held meeting on Monday night.

Some worse than others.

According to Cambridge dayThe council was forced to suspend the meeting for 16 minutes after being ambushed by people who mocked, shouted insults, and posted a picture of men engaged in oral sex for approximately 30 minutes in their public comment period, which was conducted via of the video – Zoom platform conference.

"I am going to call a recess, because there are some inappropriate images that we have to take care of," said Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui.

Cambridge day They reported that video technicians for the city's live-streaming service quickly cut the screen to the mostly empty council chamber, where employee Anthony Wilson "could suddenly be seen leaning away from his laptop in surprise."

Cambridge City Council is not the first government body to undergo the disruptive practice known as "Zoombombing,quot;, which has increased with the increasing use of software, as the coronavirus pandemic forces in-person meetings worldwide digital.

How The New York Times reported last month, Zoom's default settings allow any caller to share their own screen with the entire group, which has made unintentionally hosted public meetings top targets for internet trolls. A Google search for "city hall with zoombombed,quot; yielded thousands of news results, from the California coast to rural Maine. Cyber ​​attacks, which often use pornography as their preferred weapon, have also targeted Zoom's public chat rooms organized by leading companies and journalists, as well as schools and churches in Massachusetts.

Zoom has recommended that hosts of large public gatherings "change their settings so that only (hosts) can share their screen,quot; and that hosts of private groups use system password protections. The company also recently updated its security measures, including a new control that allows hosts to inform other users.

Still, it did no good to Cambridge lawmakers and residents who attended Monday night's meeting, which was reportedly plagued by other technical issues (i.e. the use or disuse of the mute button) in addition of the Zoombombing incident.

"We will work diligently to make sure it never happens again," Siddiqui said later, according to Cambridge day. "Because none of us wants to see that or hear that."