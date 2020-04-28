The best Hollywood horror movies of found footage of recent times

Since the success of The Blair Witch Project (1999), Hollywood filmmakers have found a new genre to play. The basic idea behind found footage films is to shoot as much of a documentary as possible and then try to scare the audience with "authenticity." Films are mostly first-person narratives, though the latest filmmakers are turning to following proper film standards. We present to you a list of some of the best found horror movies that have come out of Hollywood to keep you company during this quarantine.

The Last Exorcism (2010)

This supernatural horror movie is directed by Daniel Stamm and stars Patrick Fabian, Ashley Bell, Iris Bahr, and Louis Herthum. A man in the cloth who has lost faith in the Church has been doing false exorcisms for a time. So when a local farmer complains that his daughter has been possessed, the priest takes it all with a pinch of salt and agrees to perform an exorcism. When it is discovered that the girl is pregnant, he suspects incest but the father insists that his daughter is a virgin. The girl begins to show signs of possession and violently kills a cat. She names a boy who took advantage of her, but upon investigation, the boy turns out to be gay. The priest, as well as the camera crew that has been filming these encounters, rushes back to the farm and sees a demonic ritual taking place. The girl ends up giving birth to a boy who is definitely not human. What happens to the priest and the camera crew forms the crux of this chilling film.

Trollhunter (2010)

This is a 2010 Norwegian dark fantasy film, made in the form of fake found footage documentary. It is written and directed by André Øvredal, and features a mixed cast of relatively unknown actors and well-known Norwegian comedians, including Otto Jespersen. What happens when things in fairy tales actually turn out to be true? Three students Thomas (Glenn Erland Tosterud), Johanna (Johanna Mørck) and their cameraman Kalle (Tomas Alf Larsen) set out to make a documentary about a suspected bear poacher, Hans (Otto Jespersen). At the site of an illegally killed bear, they interview local hunters, who comment that the bear tracks seem strange. Finn Haugen (Hans Morten Hansen), head of the Norwegian Wildlife Board, dismisses these rumors. Later, it turns out that Hans is the only certified troll hunter in Norway. And Finn's job is to make sure no one understands the actual fact. Trolls have been behaving unnaturally lately and Hans and a student are going to investigate. They end up trapped in the trolls' lair. The only way to escape is to evade the trolls and run into the sunlight, which trolls hate. But one of them is a devout Christian and trolls are known to smell Christian blood. The movie is all kinds of fun, it is taken like a normal movie and it has some suitable creature effects. That's what sets it apart from others belonging to the genre, which are filmed primarily as first-person narratives.

The tunnel (2011)

This is an Australian found footage horror film directed by Carlo Ledesma and co-written, co-produced and co-edited by Julian Harvey and Enzo Tedeschi. The film stars Bel Deliá, Andy Rodoreda, Steve Davis, Luke Arnold, Goran D. Kleut, and James Caitlin. Natasha (Bel Deliá) is a journalist who wants to investigate why a government project was suddenly abandoned. In addition to the project reaching an inexplicable stalemate, dozens of homeless people living in the abandoned tunnels have also disappeared. Natasha takes a film crew consisting of its producer, Peter (Andy Rodoreda), cameraman, Steven (Steve Davis), and sound engineer, Tangles (Luke Arnold), to the old tunnels to learn the truth. They use night vision cameras to get to the bottom of the mystery. They come to a freshwater lake and then strange things start to happen. They keep hearing strange noises on their recordings and then a large humanoid creature starts hunting them one by one. His only defense is that he is allergic to light.

Serious Encounters (2011)

Written and directed by Colin Minihan and Stuart Ortiz, this Canadian supernatural horror movie stars Sean Rogerson, Ashleigh Gryzko, Mackenzie Gray, Juan Riedinger, Merwin Mondesir, and Matthew K McBride. A film crew hired to spend a night in an asylum that is supposed to be haunted gets the shock of their lives when it actually turns out to be so. The spirits of the dead patients start chasing them one by one and they cannot even leave because the facilities have been chained from the outside. The only way they can defend themselves is to stay together and work as a team. But when the spirits begin to become more aggressive and the killings begin, panic ensues and the group begins to disintegrate, leading to complete chaos. The film's directors, The Vicious Brothers, allegedly hid ghoulish props on sets to capture authentic reactions from the actors.

Europe Report (2013)

This science fiction horror film is directed by Sebastián Cordero and stars Christian Camargo, Anamaria Marinca, Michael Nyqvist, Daniel Wu, Karolina Wydra and Sharlto Copley. It tells the fictional story of the first manned mission to Europe, one of Jupiter's four Galilean moons. Despite a disastrous technical failure causing the loss of all communications with Earth mission control and a series of crises, the crew continues their mission in Europe and finds increasing evidence of life on the moon. Six astronauts embark on a privately funded mission to Jupiter's moon Europa to find possible sources of life. (4) The crew members are Commander William Xu (Daniel Wu), Pilot Rosa Dasque (Anamaria Marinca), Scientific Director Daniel Luxembourg (Christian Camargo), Marine Biology Scientist Katya Petrovna (Karolina Wydra), the junior engineer James Corrigan (Sharlto Copley) and chief engineer Andrei Blok (Michael Nyqvist). Everything with the mission begins to go wrong one after another. They miss the designated site, all contact with Earth seems lost, and worse, a tentacled creature found on the moon supposedly drives crew members to their deaths one by one. The entire ship is equipped with cameras, even the suits and helmets have cameras and the story is reconstructed when communication is restored and the ship's computer sends all the captured images to Earth.

The visit (2015)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan and starring Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould, Deanna Dunagan, Peter McRobbie, and Kathryn Hahn, the film is a modern tale about the story of Little Red Riding Hood where she visited her grandmother, only to find a wolf in disguise. . The film revolves around a teenage Becca and her younger brother Tyler who live with their single mother who is not on good terms with her parents, whom they have never seen before. After meeting their grandchildren online and wanting to meet them, the grandparents invite them to spend a week on their farm, while their mother goes on a cruise with her boyfriend. Becca and Tyler decide to make a documentary about their visit. But not everything is what it seems. They were told to sleep before 9:30 p.m. and once the children discover that their grandmother behaved abnormally after that hour. Soon, the grandfather also begins to behave erratically. They begin to fear for their lives, and their fears may not be unwarranted.

Creep (2014)

It is a found footage psychological horror film directed by Patrick Brice and is based on a story written by Brice and Mark Duplass. Both Brice and Duplass also star in the film. Creep is not a real horror story in the sense that it doesn't have multiple murders. But the psychological factor would surely give you chills. The film follows Aaron (Brice), a cameraman who responds to a request to create a video series for a dying man named Joseph (Duplass). As the two get closer, Aaron discovers that his client is potentially unstable. The client continues to exercise with him and at one point demands that he get into the bath with him. Aaron finds a wolf mask, and Joseph says he uses it to have rough sex with his wife Angela. While he's not around, Aaron picks up Joseph's phone. His sister Angela has called to see Joseph and advises Aaron to flee for his own good. He manages to escape in the end, but a strange set of circumstances make him face Joseph one last time.