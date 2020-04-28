The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are officially dating

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan They are finally a couple.

After quarantining them together for almost a month, the first Single and the practicing attorney are "completely dating," according to We weekly. The media reports that the two reality stars hesitate to share the news with their friends and family, but it cannot be denied that they are a couple.

The outlet adds that Kelley wants to keep the status of their relationship a secret, as they received many violent reactions when they were first seen in Chicago last month. "She has been much more careful and has stayed at home since her incident with Peter while walking down the Riverwalk in Chicago and does not want to be criticized online," shared her source.

People The magazine also confirmed the news of their burgeoning romance.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, many fans believe it won't be long until Kelley and Pete share the news themselves.