The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are officially dating

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan They are finally a couple.
After quarantining them together for almost a month, the first Single and the practicing attorney are "completely dating," according to We weekly. The media reports that the two reality stars hesitate to share the news with their friends and family, but it cannot be denied that they are a couple.
The outlet adds that Kelley wants to keep the status of their relationship a secret, as they received many violent reactions when they were first seen in Chicago last month. "She has been much more careful and has stayed at home since her incident with Peter while walking down the Riverwalk in Chicago and does not want to be criticized online," shared her source.
People The magazine also confirmed the news of their burgeoning romance.
Now that the cat is out of the bag, many fans believe it won't be long until Kelley and Pete share the news themselves.
They have had no trouble sharing their daily lives on TikTok as they are quarantined with their friends. Dustin. Furthermore, the two clearly adore each other, as they have shared in numerous interviews.
It was only a matter of time before Kelley and Peter became officers. In an interview with Nick Viallfor Viall FilesPeter said, "Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We're not dating. Could she see that in the future? Yes, of course. She would be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened."
Of course, Peter also said he wanted to be respectful of the other women he dated throughout the course of his season, including the exes. Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewitt. However, these contestants were not very happy to hear the relationship rumors surrounding Peter and Kelley.
In an interview, Madi claimed that she and Kelley were "best friends,quot; and "inseparable throughout the process," leaving her betrayed by Kelley and Pete.
But Pete says "there is more to the story,quot; than meets the eye. However, he still has to share the full story, so fans will just have to wait and see.
All in all, it's safe to say that Pete's season of Tthe Bachelor it is the gift that keeps on giving.
