The Atlanta star was 34 years old – Up News Info

Ashley Ross, the star of the Lifetime reality show Little Women: Atlanta, died at 34 years old.

In a statement posted to Instagram, her management team said Ross, who was known on the show as Minnie, died Monday after being involved in a car accident.

"It is with deep sadness that we confirm on behalf of the Ashley Ross family, also known as Little Women Atlanta's" Mrs. Minnie ", has succumbed to the injuries of a tragic car accident today at the age of 34," she said. the notice. "The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they cry during this difficult time."

Her representative, Liz Dixson, told CNN that the car accident happened in Atlanta around 11 p.m. Sunday and Ross passed away about 24 hours later at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Ross was one of the original cast members in Little Women: Atlanta, which was released in 2016 as a spin-off for Little Women: LA. It follows a group of women with dwarfism and has run for five seasons.