Texas contestant "Jeopardy,quot; mistakes Chaka Khan for Shaka Zulu, then makes history during final round – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – A Texan was part of the episode of "Jeopardy!" Monday night. That made history and had a great historical failure.

Defending champion Sarah Jett Rayburn of Hutto, about 40 miles northeast of Austin, became the first contestant, according to host Alex Trebek, to explain her incorrect question about the final danger.

The answer was: "Before they were photographed together in 1862, Lincoln noted wryly that this general,quot; should have no problem "staying still."

Rayburn wrote "Who's Grant?" but then verbally he said to Trebek, "McClellan maybe?" "Yes," said Trebek, noting that the correct answer was General George B. McClellan.

"I wasn't sure," Rayburn said. “I have guessed a lot about that. Sorry, you shouldn't be talking now. "Trebek said it was okay to talk, explaining that it was the first time the popular game show had been done.

Something happened during the final danger! That has never happened before. pic.twitter.com/RfCLdOs4al – Danger! (@Danger) April 28, 2020

That move by the host apparently released Rayburn even more and she went on to say that she was afraid and that "Grant seemed more confident."

"Ladies and gentlemen, you have just witnessed something that never happens on our show and that is one explanation of why the contestant wrote what they did," Trebek told the audience.

Previously, the writer and stay-at-home mom mistook a Grammy-winning singer for an African warrior.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

The $ 2,000 clue read: "Here, like every September 24, Zulus celebrates the feast that was named after this early 19th century warrior leader."

Rayburn replied. "Who's Chaka Khan?" He seemed to immediately realize his mistake when he signed and threw his head back, but it was too late. The correct answer was Shaka Zulu.

Of course, Chaka Khan is a singer known for R,amp;B hits like "I’m Every Woman,quot; and "Ain’t Nobody,quot; and who recently sang the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game. Shaka Zulu was a 19th century African warrior king known for his warfare and weaponry techniques, which have been studied and adopted by military leaders from around the world.

The risk! flub caused Chaka Khan's name to trend on Twitter.

And despite an incorrect final inning, Rayburn still ended up winning the show.

Danger! airs Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. at TXA 21.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company contributed to this report.)