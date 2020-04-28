Texas Among Worst Supporting States During Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Texas is among the worst states when it comes to offering support and protecting residents during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study.

On Tuesday, WalletHub revealed its latest study of established support systems for COVID-19 in the US. USA And how states are classified in terms of protecting their populations.

The company used three main categories to determine rankings: coronavirus medical aid and services, food and housing assistance, and unemployment assistance.

Overall, Texas was ranked 42 out of 51 (WalletHub ranked the District of Columbia as a separate entity).

According to the study, Texas ranked worst in coronavirus relief and medical services. Factors include a per-person relief fund that tested positive, whether a potential vaccine would be offered for free, with no cost-sharing for treatment, and the uninsured population.

In the other two categories, Texas ranked 42nd in food and housing assistance and 18th in unemployment assistance. For more information about the study, click here.

Massachusetts was ranked number one overall, while North Carolina was named the worst.

On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott announced that he would allow the state's stay-at-home order to expire this week, paving the way for non-core businesses to slowly reopen on Friday. Companies such as retail stores, restaurants, shopping malls and cinemas may reopen but with a capacity of 25%.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, there are currently around 25,297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas and 663 deaths as of Tuesday morning. There are also around 11,170 recoveries.