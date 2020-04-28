Terrence McNally Video Tribute Set for Drama League Event – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The New York Drama League and filmmakers Jeff Kaufman and Marcia Ross have teamed up for a special video tribute to Terrence McNally. The playwright was set to receive the League Lifetime Achievement Award for his Unique Contribution to the Theater when he died last month of complications from COVID-19.

See an exclusive preview of the tribute video below.

With the pandemic impeding social gatherings, the League is reimagining its 86th Annual Awards celebration on April 30 as a virtual tribute and fundraiser renamed The Gratitude Awards. The online event will include engraved vignettes of Broadway stars like Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, Condola Rashad, Elizabeth Stanley, Idina Menzel, Jeremy Pope, Kelli O & # 39; Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, Marianne Elliott, Megan Hilty, Nathan Lane and Sutton Foster. , among others.

Related story Bernard Gersten dies: pioneer producer of the Lincoln Center Theater was 97

McNally's husband Tom Kirdahy will accept lifetime achievement award on behalf of Love! Value! Compassion! Jeff Kaufman and Marcia Ross (director and producers of Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life)

The April 30 broadcast will also feature special cameos from Patti LuPone, winner of the previous Distinguished Performance Award, and the 86 annual Drama League Art Awards nominations presented by Beetle juiceAlex Brightman and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer. Previously announced honorees acceptance videos will also include Marianne Elliott (Founders Award for Excellence in Direction) and James Lapine (Distinguished Achievement Award in Musical Theater).

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

The digital event, says the Drama League, "will celebrate and include the participation of all theater community workers, while funding the many opportunities stage managers will need to direct shows back to the stage and hearings back in the seats. "

The Drama League Awards have recognized outstanding accomplishments on and off Broadway since 1935. The 86th Award Nomination Event, to be held at Sardi & # 39; s on April 16, along with the Awards Luncheon, to be held at the Marriott Marquis on May 15. have been canceled

According to the revised plan, nominations will be announced during the April 30 event, with voting open to members May 1-22. Winners will be announced in June.

All proceeds raised during the April 30 program will go to The Ghost Light Campaign, which supports our 2020-2021 cohort of Directing Fellows & Residents, New Visions / New Voices, after-school mentoring tutoring program for students high school in New York, as well as a portion allocated directly to the Drama League micro-reimbursement program, the Directors Emergency Relief Fund.

Here's the video tribute from In Memoriam to McNally: