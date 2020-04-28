telecoms news: Verizon and Cox extend payment concessions to customers through June due to coronavirus – Latest news

WASHINGTON: Verizon Communications Inc, America's Largest Wireless Service Provider. The US said Monday that it will extend its pledge until June 30 not to cancel service or charge late fees to customers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said that major wireless and internet service providers, including Verizon, Comcast Corp, AT,amp;T Inc, T-Mobile US Inc and Alphabet & # 39; s Google Fiber, had agreed not to suspend the service for subscribers for 60 days. In total, more than 700 companies have accepted the voluntary measures.

In March, FCC President Ajit Pai said operators also agreed to open Wi-Fi access points to anyone who needs them. A group of 24 state attorneys general last week asked carriers to extend the pledge until August 11.

Cox Communications also said Monday that it was extending its commitment not to cancel the service or charge late fees until June 30 and to keep its Cox Wi-Fi access points open.

Other large US wireless and internet companies are expected. USA Announce this week that they are also extending commitments until June, and beyond the end of the school year, as more than 50 million American children remain in their homes and most schools attend virtually. informed about the matter said.

In some cases, consumers must notify providers that they cannot pay their bills due to the coronavirus pandemic to avoid disconnection or late payment charges.

The FCC had no comment, but said Monday it was working with the US Department of Education. USA To promote the use of $ 16 billion in recently approved funds for remote learning, including more than $ 13 billion in grants that elementary and secondary schools can use for purposes that include learning.

