Tekashi 6ix9ine's hijacker is too dangerous for prison release

A judge ruled that Anthony "Harv,quot; Ellison, the man who once kidnapped rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, is too dangerous to be released from prison, despite his lawyers arguing that he should be released amid COVID concerns- 19.

His legal team argued that Harv is released on $ 200,000 bail in home confinement due to his asthma.

"The court, based on Ellison's criminal record and trial history, considers him as 'too great a danger to the community to warrant his release'," the judge wrote. "In the court's assessment, of the 20 or more defendants or former defendants who have requested the release of this court due to the pandemic, Ellison's release would represent the greatest danger to public safety."

Tekashi cooperated with the government against Ellison and other members of Nine Trey. Earlier this month, the judge ordered Tekashi's release to home confinement earlier this month due to the risk the virus posed to the rapper. He also suffers from asthma.