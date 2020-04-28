Teen mom Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge reveal baby's name

Cory Wharton and Taylor SelfridgeThe girl just made her debut on social media.

On Tuesday Teen mom og the stars shared a series of sweet family photos with their newborn daughter Mila Mae Wharton, marking fans first look at their adorable bundle of joy. In family snapshots, new parents can be seen cradling baby Mila, who is donning an adorable flower headband. The photo shoot also included many gorgeous photos of the latest addition to the Wharton family, all huddled in their crib.

"I want to welcome all of you to Mila Mae Wharton 04/22/20 9:17 pm 9lbs 5oz," began Cory's long subtitle. "I have to say that after seeing @ taylor.selfridge go through what she's been through, it makes me realize how strong she is and how strong women really are!"

"After a 22-hour delivery, Mila Mae Wharton was born," she continued. "Now I am surrounded by all the QUEENS. I am very blessed to be in this position and I am very grateful that, at a time like this, I was allowed to enter the room and I was able to cut the umbilical cord. I probably know that this was the first time I went through all this experience. "