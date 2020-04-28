Teen mom Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge reveal baby's name

Cory Wharton and Taylor SelfridgeThe girl just made her debut on social media.
On Tuesday Teen mom og the stars shared a series of sweet family photos with their newborn daughter Mila Mae Wharton, marking fans first look at their adorable bundle of joy. In family snapshots, new parents can be seen cradling baby Mila, who is donning an adorable flower headband. The photo shoot also included many gorgeous photos of the latest addition to the Wharton family, all huddled in their crib.
"I want to welcome all of you to Mila Mae Wharton 04/22/20 9:17 pm 9lbs 5oz," began Cory's long subtitle. "I have to say that after seeing @ taylor.selfridge go through what she's been through, it makes me realize how strong she is and how strong women really are!"
"After a 22-hour delivery, Mila Mae Wharton was born," she continued. "Now I am surrounded by all the QUEENS. I am very blessed to be in this position and I am very grateful that, at a time like this, I was allowed to enter the room and I was able to cut the umbilical cord. I probably know that this was the first time I went through all this experience. "
After talking about Taylor's strength, the MTV star shared how excited he is to see his daughter. Ryder, whom he shares with ex Cheyenne Floyd, be an older sister.
"I am really excited for Ryder to become an older sister and I know she is going to do a great job and that she already loves Mila, you have no idea," he said enthusiastically. "Finally, I just want to thank EVERYONE who came up and sent their positive messages and positive energy and prayed for us. We are all safe at home and I have a healthy queen and that is all you can ask for, so again. I just want to say thank you guys. "
Before wrapping up his post, Cory added, "Oh, and just a side note, I MAKE SOME PRETTY BABIES!"
On April 23, Cory and Taylor announced that their little one had arrived with a moving message. "She's here!" he said. "Everyone is safe, everyone is healthy. Taylor is fine, the baby is beautiful."
Before welcoming Mila, she scoffed that Taylor had gone into labor, and said to fans, "Quick update: Taylor is doing AWESOME, but it's time for the epidural injection. So we should meet our daughters today 🙂 Thanks for all the support guys. "
