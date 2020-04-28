Teddi Mellencamp scoffs that Denise and Brandi's rumored affair is NOT the reason this RHOBH season is pure explosive drama.

Even before RHOBH season 10, there has been a lot of drama surrounding the alleged romance between co-stars Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville! However, according to Teddi Mellencamp, the entire cast crack that has apparently happened has little to do with those rumors!

As a result, a lot is happening in the new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and most of it unrelated to Denise and Brandi's alleged romance for months.

During a new interview, Teddi shared through HollywoodLife that "I think so many things have happened that nobody knows because there has been a lot in the press that is not really the problem." Not even our business. It is not what you will see completely in the program. There are so many different caveats to what the drama really created and the differences between some of these friends. "

He went on to emphasize that fans of the show probably haven't figured out what really causes the huge, explosive rift between co-stars this season!

The reality show celebrity tells the site that the last time he spoke to Denise was in November when they were on their delivery trip to Rome!

Coincidentally, that's also when the rumors appeared that Denise and Brandi first appeared!

However, Teddi made it very clear that there is much more to the drama that is happening at RHOBH.

‘I think there are other explosions happening and I think you start seeing people. I think because everyone has been so much more open this year, there are a lot more true colors of people coming to light, about different things you didn't know was the problem. It's getting to the root of the problem why two people have a problem with each other or why there is constantly (movement) on the hamster wheel or whatever. But yes, there are many different things, "she said.

