Teddi Mellencamp says she has lost nearly 50 pounds and is only 15 from her pre-baby weight. Here is your secret!

It has only been two months since Teddi Mellencamp gave birth, but it seems that she is very close to returning to her body before pregnancy! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star chatted with HollywoodLife, revealing that she is no more than 15 pounds from her original weight, meaning she has already lost 45 pounds!

Of course, while it happened pretty fast, it wasn't that easy as Teddi still made sure to eat right and exercise and do it routinely!

That said, he also shared his secrets during the interview!

When asked about weight loss during pregnancy, Tedding mentioned that this was a very different experience from that of his other two children, Slate, 6, and Cruz, 5.

As fans know, she and husband Edwin Arroyave welcomed Dove Mellencamp Arroyave to their family in February.

It's generally very difficult for mothers to lose the baby's weight, but this time, Teddi mentioned that it was much easier than when she was pregnant with the other two!

He mentioned that since he is quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he has also had much more time to be in his home gym, so it was definitely a contributing factor.

But there was definitely a lot more that led to her losing nearly 50 pounds in such a short time.

‘With Slate and Cruz, I was on bed rest, so my recovery was very different. I was cycling the day I gave birth to Dove, so I was able to be active much faster. He already had a fairly healthy lifestyle, so it wasn't a big change in that regard.

Then she talked about her diet and said, "I don't count calories." I've never done that. It's about eating foods that nourish my body. I try to eat as clean as possible and really focus on that. It can lead to more obsessive trends when you count calories. For me, it is what will really make me feel better and what foods will help me. "



