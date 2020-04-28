Teddi Mellencamp from & # 39; RHOBH: The Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards affair is not the reason for the ground beef!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

Viewers of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know there is a huge gap between the ladies, and many have assumed it was because of the alleged Brandi Glanville / Denise Richards affair: Teddi Mellencamp hints that it is not the reason for the consequences.

"I think so many things have happened that nobody knows because there has been so much in the press that it's not really the problem," Teddi told Up News Info. "That is not even our business. It is not what you will see entirely on the show. There are so many different caveats to what really created the drama and the differences between some of these friends."

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. ScalaHosting Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission
Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here