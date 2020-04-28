Teddi Mellencamp from & # 39; RHOBH: The Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards affair is not the reason for the ground beef!

Viewers of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know there is a huge gap between the ladies, and many have assumed it was because of the alleged Brandi Glanville / Denise Richards affair: Teddi Mellencamp hints that it is not the reason for the consequences.

"I think so many things have happened that nobody knows because there has been so much in the press that it's not really the problem," Teddi told Up News Info. "That is not even our business. It is not what you will see entirely on the show. There are so many different caveats to what really created the drama and the differences between some of these friends."

She won't say what it is that makes the ladies stop talking, but she clearly says that Brandi and Denise's alleged connection doesn't play a role.

"I think there are other explosions going on and I think you start seeing people. I think because they've all been so much more open this year that there are a lot more true colors of people going out, about different things that you didn't realize they were the problem. You are getting to the root of the problem of why two people have a problem with each other or why there is constantly [movement] on the hamster wheel or whatever. But yes, there are many different things, "she said.