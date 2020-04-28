Taylor Swift fans think she just dropped a major Easter egg

Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift Fans are convinced that the superstar singer is about to release a major announcement on May 8. This theory is derived from the Grammy winner's latest post on social media. On Monday night, T.Swift shared a selfie on Twitter and Instagram, writing, "Not much is happening right now."

While this may seem like an informal post to many, Swifties has noticed that the photo was posted on Twitter and Instagram at exactly 5:08 p.m. ET. If you translate that into a date, it would be May 8th. Well, it happens that the date, May 8, is next week, and that date comes on a Friday, which is usually the day that artists release new music.

Swift also references number 58 in her recent music video for "The Man." Around 2:44 minutes, a message for the opening of a wedding scene says "58 years later."