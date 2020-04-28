Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso offers advice on breaking the chains of mediocrity

Tamar Braxton's boo David Adefeso continues to post his helpful clips on social media. He has been giving fans and followers valuable advice on how to care for their money and wealth for a long time, even before the pandemic.

People have been really grateful to David for posting these kinds of videos and for offering them helpful financial tips and tricks.

Take a look at one of his recent posts.

‘Click my bio link above to join me live on YouTube TODAY, Monday, April 27 at 3 PM / PST (6 PM / EST).

99% and their children are PERMANENTLY in danger of falling behind the 1% in wealth, power and opportunities for life.

I will give you concrete tools and strategies to help you BREAK THE CHAINS OF MEDIOCRITY and rise to reach your true potential; And its true potential is defined only by the size and scope of your imagination. CLICK my bio link above or TYPE my name (David Adefeso) in the YouTube search box, "David wrote in his post and you can watch the full YouTube video below.

One commenter said, "I can't wait to watch. I already subscribed to your YouTube. Thank you so much for all the good advice. No one else is teaching us these things!"

Another follower said to the man from Tamar: ‘Thank you very much David. Very good information. Very informative. & # 39;

Many people often jump to the comment section on IG and YouTube to congratulate David on his initiative and offer his gratitude for what he has been doing for the community, especially during these difficult times we live in.

Here is another helpful video that David shared on YouTube. This is about taxes:

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

‘Nothing affects income and destroys wealth like TAXES. Many Americans pay 60%, 70%, and even up to 80% of their income in taxes and don't even know it. Although taxes are a necessary evil, there are many LEGAL ways to minimize and even eliminate some of the taxes you pay. Today, I show you how many millionaires and billionaires I work with who protect their income and wealth from taxes, and I hope it saves them a lot of money. Join me every MONDAY at 3 PM / PT (6 PM / ET). "

Ad

Fans also appreciated this video.



Post views:

0 0