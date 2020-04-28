Tamar Braxton has something to say about relationships and this endless quarantine!

Tamar Braxton seems to be sick and tired of this quarantine and of these 19 greedy times that seem to have no end. She wants to regain her normal life and also the whole world, but it may take a little longer.

Tamar made her fans laugh on her social media account by posting this fun message about blocking and relationships.

If they don't cure this virus, EVERYONE is single! No one needs that much time together 😩🙃 – TAMAR ESTINE BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) April 27, 2020

Someone said, "Thank you for having someone to send with at any time … please, you've been here 56 days alone now!"

Another follower said, "Preach to Tamar because divorce rates are going too high!" And someone else posted this: "Thank God my husband is essential, I told him that if we didn't, we would surely divorce."

Another commenter wrote: "You never lie! I don't think it's ungrateful, but let's face it, all couples need some kind of time alone for themselves! Stay safe Tamar 🙏🏽’

Speak for yourself boo. He was single before and during quarantine. Hopefully later, I won't be. Some women complain that their "kitty kittens,quot; have worked overtime during confinement with their loved ones. Mine is still waiting for a job 😌🙃 – BHF (@hmsillah) April 27, 2020

Porsha Williams also skipped the comments and shared a laughing emoji.

Another follower said, "If you can't quarantine your partner, something is wrong."

Anyway, as most Tamar fans said, she's probably just kidding. Aside from this, he's been making some really cool and interesting videos with his boo, David Adefeso, and you can watch them on his YouTube channel.

Aside from this, Tamar impressed her fans with a juicy lingerie video that made David drool in the comments.



