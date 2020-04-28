Tala Ashe from Legends of Tomorrow is so torn by the 2 Zaris

It is not so often that an actor starts playing a completely different character several seasons on his show.
It happened a few times and it certainly happened on Arrowverse, but maybe not to the extent that it happened during Legends of tomorrowTala Ashe. After Crisis on Infinite Earths destroyed the multiverse and brought everything back together in Earth Prime, Zari, the character she had played since season three, no longer existed.
She has been replaced by another Zari, a version of the same person who is completely different in every way. The old Zari was a hacker and activist in disguise, and the new Zari is a famous celebrity who only knows how to dress. They are day and night, and at first the new Zari was difficult to sell. Now, it's hard to imagine going back to Zari 1.0 for both us and Ashe, though it took awhile.
"I think I really feel something very similar from what I think viewers went through, and that was that it bothered me that Zari 1.0 is gone, even though I understood why," Ashe tells E! News. "But I think I somehow really resisted going there with Zari 2.0 for a few episodes."
Ashe says it was the Marie Antoinette episode, where Zari 2.0's social skills really put it to good use and Zari and Ava developed a friendship, which helped her leave 1.0.
"I think that episode finally gave me permission, and I was able to put aside the pain of losing 1.0 to say, OK, I'm going to put myself completely in 2.0's shoes," she says. "I don't want to give anything away, but also, even at the end of this season, to be honest, I also feel really torn. I really love them both, and I feel very sad that neither of us would exist."
Tonight's episode takes Zari 2.0 on an adventure with Constantine to track down the final part of Charlie's loom, which will theoretically help them change reality to bring back their brother, who died at the end of the last episode. Constantine and current Zari are just two of the most unlikely people you could ever meet hanging out, but there's something pretty magical about this duo at the end of the episode.
"We put the two most improbable and different characters together for a little murder mystery adventure, and (Matt Ryan) and I, when we read the script, we thought, I don't think these two characters are going to change." So I think we were surprised by their performance, as if they were challenging each other in really interesting ways. I think there is a kind of love / hate that we have fun with. "
The dynamic surprised both Ashe and Ryan, and it might surprise you too. It is a delightful and meaningless excursion through time with visits from Bonnie and Clyde and Jack the Ripper, and with Zari lightening the dark wizard Constantine.
"I really admire the way Matt has built that character, and he's committed to him, and I think it became a kind of game for me, like Zari 2.0, to get him out of his strong way of moving around the world like Constantine," Ashe says. "We were both surprised, and I think it will be fun to see how that dynamic unfolds and how it will make Nate and Zari a bit difficult."
When facing herself
In last week's episode, Zari 2.0 took a little trip (in more ways than one) and ran into Zari 1.0 in the world of totems, and Ashe says it was surprisingly technical.
"Before I stepped on the set for the first time, I had a kind of rehearsal that seemed crazy, playing both parts simultaneously," she says. "But the actual filming is actually super, super technical. So it's a little awkward in terms of creating a state of acting fluency, not being overly attractive. It's kind of destructive because you're also having to change costumes and flip back and forth, depending on technical limitations. All that said, I was very happy to be able to get back to the 1.0 body, although it was weird having to be like who she is again?
"Often, I had to look down to see what I was wearing to remember what it was, but it was really fun and really bittersweet. It was like looking back on an earlier version of myself, like looking at yourself as a child almost. It was a surprisingly kind emotional exercise. "
About Zari losing her brother
"Zari, not Zari,quot; ended with the death of Behrad, Zari's brother. He had also died in the original timeline, leading Zari 1.0 to take over his totem and join the Legends. Now Zari 2.0 has to deal with that duel, although it currently has a long way to go before the acceptance stage.
"I think the experience she had at the 1.0 meeting gave her an idea of the strength he has in her and perhaps he has not taken advantage of it, and Behrad's death has awakened him. When we see her exploring that, she comes up against Constantine, who is someone who is underestimating her, I think at all times. And she has a very different set of skills than 1.0, but she has a set of skills that she is very good at, in fact I think she now has a purpose that drives her towards Go ahead. She is so determined to get her brother back and is trying to reduce her pain. "
Right now, Zari is absolutely convinced that the loom will be able to bring Behrad back, as she really doesn't see any other option.
"We see her dealing with the way we've seen her deal with Zari 2.0. She's doing it her way, so to speak. But now she has a bit of a background through the experience of losing Behrad and meeting Zari 1.0. I think it goes ashore as the season progresses. "
Stay tuned for more from Ashe about Zari's love life and the future of the loom situation, after you've seen tonight's episode.
Legends of tomorrow airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. at The CW.
%MINIFYHTMLf615915d33c94806ef8ff5c0e5b2ab0413%