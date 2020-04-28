Tala Ashe from Legends of Tomorrow is so torn by the 2 Zaris

It is not so often that an actor starts playing a completely different character several seasons on his show.

It happened a few times and it certainly happened on Arrowverse, but maybe not to the extent that it happened during Legends of tomorrowTala Ashe. After Crisis on Infinite Earths destroyed the multiverse and brought everything back together in Earth Prime, Zari, the character she had played since season three, no longer existed.

She has been replaced by another Zari, a version of the same person who is completely different in every way. The old Zari was a hacker and activist in disguise, and the new Zari is a famous celebrity who only knows how to dress. They are day and night, and at first the new Zari was difficult to sell. Now, it's hard to imagine going back to Zari 1.0 for both us and Ashe, though it took awhile.

"I think I really feel something very similar from what I think viewers went through, and that was that it bothered me that Zari 1.0 is gone, even though I understood why," Ashe tells E! News. "But I think I somehow really resisted going there with Zari 2.0 for a few episodes."