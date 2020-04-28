Summer Walker posts a video of her getting a safe Mani / Pedi for Coronavirus

As selected states begin the process of easing restrictions and reopening local economies, many people finally feel comfortable enough to resume some of the regular routines, especially when it comes to grooming. Summer Walker apparently couldn't take it anymore and decided to get her nails and toes done, however she figured out a way to do it in an interesting and safe way for the coronavirus.

In a video posted to her Instagram, Summer Walker is seen sitting at a local beauty salon and doing her acrylic nails … but the process was a little different than what you're probably used to seeing. Summer was wearing surgical gloves during the process with only the tip cut off so that the nail technician could get to her nails, and only her nails, no other part of her was touched.

While he didn't show us the process for his pedicure, he definitely showed us the result when he took a selfie of the finished product. We're glad Summer is still here maintaining her grooming habits and living her best life, but we're not sure we're as brave as she is right now.

Meanwhile, rumors continue to circulate that she and producer / boyfriend London On Da Track have suspended him once again. An exclusive report claims that sources related to the couple allegedly confirmed that the two had officially separated for about a month. However, none of them has publicly confirmed the breakup.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!