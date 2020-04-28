Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe go to waste, talk shit in a twist More

Screenshot: Instagram Screenshot: Instagram

Celebrity couple and sports icons Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe they are quarantining correctly. While other famous people struggle to remain relevant by selling wines Or by organizing podcasts (no one wants an Andrew Yang podcast), Bird and Rapinoe have found their sweet spot with their new live Instagram show, One more touch. The show's concept is simple: Bird and Rapinoe go to waste while chatting on Instagram Live with your friends. Simplicity is what makes the show so cool. They're not trying to force anyone to feel better or elevate the human spirit or angle for a late-night cable show – they're getting drunk and talking shit. Something everyone wants to do with their friends on a Saturday night.

Most recently, the ladies hosted basketball star Diana Taurasi and his wife, WNBA assistant coach Penny Taylor. The episode lasted four hours and really highlighted the importance of having a fully stocked wine cooler for times like these. The group of very tall women (and Rapinoe) talked about life under quarantine, fame, and that Rapinoe once vomited on a plant because it couldn't contain the same amount of liquor as Taurasi and Bird. "We literally drank a vodka town," Taurasi joked, though I wonder if it wasn't hyperbole at all. At some point towards the end of the episode, Rapinoe disappears and the only person concerned about her well-being seemed to be Penny Taylor, who disrupted every few minutes to ask, "Is Megan okay?"

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Megan who once again tried to keep Drinking with his six foot tall girlfriend It probably wasn't right.

As the night wore on and the cups piled up, the conversation turned to the future of the WNBA. Taurasi, 37, said he did not want to manage or train when he retired, "I want to have a (team)." Taurasi then began a tirade about her disappointment with "rich women" who have not invested in women's sports. While any team would be lucky to have Taurasi as their owner, he made it very clear that he would never be interested in buying Los Angeles Sparks by saying, "His organization is a shitty show."

G / O Media may receive a commission

The highlight of the night was Taurasi, Bird and Taylor aggressively discussing the recent WNBA draft class as if they were all together in a bar. "Who do you think is going to be the best player," Taurasi yelled, pointing to Bird, his fellow American basketball alum. "And you have to put a million dollars in right now." Bird chose Chennedy Carter, Taylor chose Satou Sabally, and Taurasi chose the number one general election, Sabrina Ionescu. Bird called Taurasi a "fucking cunt" for making the easy decision and I rolled off my couch and laughed for thirty minutes. Every time the WNBA season resumes, it will be a sight to see who should one million dollars, or if any of the women remembers having made this bet.

The full four hours of drunken glory can be seen here, and generally shorter shorter episodes of One more touch It can be seen on Saturday nights on the Instagram of Sue Bird or Megan Rapinoe (they alternate weekly). Even for those who are not sports fans of any kind, One more touch it is a respite from any other program that constantly preaches that "we are all in this together." Rapinoe and Bird are not physically with their viewers, but are there with a drunk spirit. Remember BYOAlcohol.