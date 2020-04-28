Studio believes in theater, but hopes to release future movies directly to theaters and PVOD – Up News Info

Universal responded tonight to a note from AMC chief Adam Aron, in which he told the studio that it will not play its titles on its global network.

Here is the study statement:

“Our goal in launching Trolls: World Tour on PVOD was to provide entertainment for people taking refuge at home, while cinemas and other forms of external entertainment are not available. Based on the enthusiastic response to the film, we believe we made the right move. In fact, given the option not to release Trolls: World Tour, which would not only have prevented consumers from experiencing the film, but would have negatively affected our partners and employees as well, the decision was clear. Our desire has always been to offer entertainment efficiently to the widest possible audience. We absolutely believe in theatrical experience and have made no statement to the contrary. As we said earlier, in the future, we hope to release future movies directly to theaters, as well as in PVOD when that distribution outlet makes sense. We look forward to additional private conversations with our exhibition partners, but we are disappointed by this seemingly coordinated attempt by AMC and NATO to confuse our position and our actions. "