Students Sue UC, CSU Systems for Refunds of Campus Fees – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A couple of lawsuits filed Tuesday in Los Angeles and Oakland allege that California State University and University of California systems have benefited from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by refusing to reimburse unused portions of the fees for the campus.

The proposed class action lawsuits, filed "on behalf of everyone who paid fees,quot; for the spring 2020 academic semester or quarter at any of the CSU or UC campuses, allege that the individual universities supervised by the systems should have reimbursed portions Prorated student fees after universities were forced to close campuses in the wake of the public health crisis.

The CSU lawsuit names Akayla Miller, a student at Sonoma State University, as a plaintiff on behalf of all CSU students who paid fees. The UC lawsuit names Claire Brandmeyer, a UC Davis student, as a plaintiff on behalf of all UC students who paid fees.

CSU operates 23 campuses statewide with an endowment of nearly $ 2 billion, while the UC system includes 10 campuses with an endowment of more than $ 21 billion, the plaintiffs said.

Depending on campus location, fees for the 2019-20 academic year at CSU ranged from $ 847 to $ 4,201, while UC students paid a base fee for student services of $ 1,128, plus additional campus-specific fees , which generally add up to an additional total of $ 2,000- $ 4,000, according to The Complaints.

CSU spokesman Mike Uhlenkamp said the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles federal court against the CSU system, misstated the facts. He said CSU would defend itself "vigorously,quot; against the allegations.

"Although the classes became online instruction after Governor Newsom issued his order to stay home, each CSU campus continued to fulfill its mission of providing instruction and services to its students," said Uhlenkamp. "Campuses continue to operate, and many personal services are now provided remotely, such as counseling, counseling, faculty hours, services for students with disabilities, and even telehealth medical care."

He also said that in accordance with the system's provisional CSU reimbursement policies for tuition and fees, issued last month, the campuses "would provide refunds for various categories of fees determined not to have been earned by the campus." These refund policies and procedures are available to all students, and refund requests are already being processed (remotely). "

A UC spokesman said the university had just learned of the complaint, which was filed in Oakland federal court and had no immediate comment.

California's two main university systems, serving more than 700,000 students, announced in March that all classes would move online for the remainder of spring due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuits allege that students living in on-campus housing were told that they had to move or were encouraged to do so because there was no reason for them to remain on campus if they had other housing available to them, especially since almost All services covered by your rates were suspended.

The lawsuit also alleges that despite terminating those campus activities, CSU and UC unfairly and unlawfully refused to offer refunds for the unused portion of their mandatory campus fees. The fees covered the use of health facilities, health services, instruction-related activities, student association fees, and the use of student centers, according to the plaintiffs.

"The crisis has already disrupted the lives of students and the decisions of CSU and UC only serve to exacerbate their pain," said Adam Levitt, one of the plaintiffs' attorneys. "Through these lawsuits, we encourage CSU and UC to reconsider their positions and make more just, legal, and empathetic decisions for their students and their families."

