Storybooks, radio connect isolated children in distant Alaska

ANCHOR, Alaska – All it takes is a few words from a storybook to connect the kids to the creak of an AM radio station. Not entertainment from the 1950s, but a nostalgic way for children, even in Alaska's most remote communities, many with unreliable Internet, to overcome further isolation caused by the coronavirus.

The public library in the small town of Homer got creative when it had to close during the pandemic, partnering with a radio station to bring a popular story hour to preschool-aged children trapped at home.

Youth services librarian Claudia Haines reads some children's books, chosen to appeal to older children or adults who also listen, on Thursday mornings at KBBI, which serves the city of 5,000 and the surrounding villages. The AM station is among several radio stations that have served remote Alaskan communities for decades, recounting their stories and cultures, and even sending personal messages to the air for people far from the limited highway system in the vast state.

"Radio has that tradition of telling stories," said Haines. "It's nice to see it put to use."

The program is among the ways libraries across the country are adapting during the pandemic, according to a recent survey by the Association of Public Libraries. Of the more than 2,500 libraries that responded, more than 90% said their buildings have closed. Like the Homer Library, they have expanded online services like streaming media and e-books.

They are also contributing to their communities. The El Dorado County Library in California is receiving help using its 3D printers to make face shields for hospitals and other facilities. The St. Louis County Library in Missouri partnered with a diaper bank to provide emergency diaper service at four branches.

In Alaska, the radio story hour, which is also broadcast live on the KBBI website, has dance breaks so young listeners can burn off some energy. The program ends with time for the children to call.

"They were very happy to call and say hi and have him recognize them," Haines said. "The spirit of the first show was, 'Hey, we've been apart while the library is closed and we all stay home, but we're still here together in our community, and this is a way to stay connected."

Polly Fraley, a four-year-old girl, a regular at library story time, said her favorite part of a recent show was "when everyone had dinner,quot; in the book "Thank you, Omu!" by Oge Mora.

Her mother, Cassy Quinlan, said that her family has listened to the radio station for a long time, including communicating with friends who have irregular Internet through KBBI's "Bush lines,quot; service, which allows locals to read the messages by the air. They can include anything from birthday greetings to love poems, Quinlan said.

Polly and her 6-year-old sister Lucy have been missing from the library since it closed in mid-March. But the pandemic "is bringing people back to simplicity, you know, the basics: radio, reading, doing a puzzle," Quinlan said.

Haines, the librarian, said she took the opportunity to reconnect with families. Presenting the program is one of the few times he leaves the house, working with a single member of the radio to get it on the air.

Story time is part of the station's largest effort to keep people connected despite their isolation, KBBI director of development Loren Barrett said. Weekly COVID-19 briefings with officials and a program called "Social Distance,quot; featuring live music and food chats for listeners wanting new recipes were also added.

"Radio, particularly in a small community like that … can really focus on children and do an excellent job," said retired broadcaster Al Bramstedt Jr.

Follow Rachel D’Oro on Twitter at https://twitter.com/rdoro.