Steven Spielberg, Corey Feldman, Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Martha Plimpton and more at the Goonies reunion with Josh Gad

Josh Gad did what many tried to do but failed: single-handedly assembled the cast of The Goonies. The event was for charity and in support of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy that focuses on Coronavirus relief. Although it was previously announced that the cast including Corey Feldman, Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, Jeff Cohen and Ke Huy Quan would appear, it was also said that there would be surprise guests. Everyone was shocked when the live stream aired on Monday, April 27, 2020, and the surprise guests were revealed. The first to join were the Fratelli brothers played by Robert Davi and Joe Pantoliano, followed by screenwriter Chris Columbus. Next up was the film's director, Richard Donner. Cyndi Lauper then joined the panel while singing the song "The Goonies,quot; R "Good Enough,quot;, and most surprising was the writer of the movie Steven Spielberg.

Sadly, several of the movie's iconic characters passed away and, while unable to be at the reunion, they were there in spirit. First it was Anne Ramsey who played Mama Fratelli and John Matuszak who played Sloth.

In Memorium of Sloth, Josh Gad and Steven Spielberg made their favorite impressions of the character. You can watch a video of Josh Gad and Steven Spielberg doing their Sloth impersonations below.

The entire show of the meeting lasted about half an hour. The Goonies cast was on point and didn't miss a beat. Josh Gad's new program has been a great success and many people are excited to see what the next meeting will be. Not many knew that the Frozen the actor was a Goonies " fan but now the cast has made him an honorary Goonie. I couldn't have been more excited!

Speaking about the meeting, Josh Gad stated the following.

"There is a film that defines my childhood. A film that defines my personality. A film that defines me.

You can watch the entire Goonies meeting with host Josh Gad in the following video player.

You looked The Goonies & # 39; meeting?

Are you eager to see what Josh Gad has planned for future shows?



