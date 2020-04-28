Stephen King and John Grisham discuss new releases on YouTube on April 29 at 7PM EST – Up News Info Tampa

While social estrangement keeps us all at home, and the events are canceled, celebrities and artists are finding creative new ways to stay connected with their fans. Leading the way are highly successful authors and friends John Grisham and Stephen King, who are teaming up for an hour-long virtual event this week. "John Grisham and Stephen King in conversation,quot;, which will take place this Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Invites Readers Invites Readers to Watch Live as these two best-selling authors discuss their latest releases and answer questions from readers.

Fans of the legendary storytellers will be happy to know that they both have new books this month. King & # 39; s If It Bleeds, a collection of four novels that receives positive reviews, is now available. The title story, "If It Bleeds," features Holly Gibney, a favorite character of King's constant readers, who was most recently seen on The Outsider. John Grisham's latest, Camino Winds, is for sale on 4/28. This is a follow up to their bestselling Camino Island sales and brings back bookstore owner and rare book seller Bruce Cable.

To join this free event on Wednesday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET, register at grishamking.eventbrite.com or tune in to Stephen King's YouTube channel. The authors hope attendees consider donating to Binc, the Library Industry Charity Foundation: https://secure.donationpay.org/bincfoundation/. Fans can submit questions in advance using #AskKingandGrisham.