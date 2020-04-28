Stars Facts of Life ', Stars One Day at a Time' Stars Set for Benefit Series – Up News Info

The facts of lifeMindy Cohn, Love shipJill Whelan and, from the original One day at a time, Mackenzie Phillips and Glenn Scarpelli will visit Stars in the house This Thursday, the latest guests will join the live online streaming series to benefit The Actors Fund's COVID-19 efforts.

"Seth and I grew up obsessed with these child stars and their iconic television classics: One day at a time, the facts of life, and The love ship,"Said James Wesley, who co-hosts the series with Seth Rudetsky." We know that many other people watched these shows when they were first … and there is a whole new generation watching them now. "" Comfort TV "brings so much happiness and it's a feeling we need now more than ever. "

The special episode "Throwback Thursday" airs on Thursday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET in the Stars in the house YouTube channel and at starsinthehouse.com. Guests will share childhood memories and behind-the-scenes anecdotes from their respective shows, and answer viewers' questions in real time.

Phillips and Scarpelli played, respectively, Julie Cooper and Alex Handris in One day at a time, Cohn portrayed Natalie Green in The facts of lifeand Whelan was Vicki Stubing in The ship of love.

Stars in the house, which raises funds to help entertainment professionals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, has recently hosted guests such as Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Jeremy Jordan, Judith Light, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Patrick Wilson, Annette Bening and the actors of Frasier, Glee, desperate housewives, SCTV, difficult people and Cab, among others.

Stars in the house airs new episodes daily at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET on his YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.