Sports Q: What is the best national sports radio show?

Welcome to Sports Q from Boston.com, our daily conversation, started by you and chaired by Chad Finn, on a compelling topic in Boston sports. This is how it works: send questions to Chad via Twitter, Facebook and email. He will choose one each day of the week to respond, then we will bring the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop several times a day to navigate. But you handle the conversation.

Curious as a journalist, what do you think is the best radio show or sports debate in the country? It seems that the most negative ones get the most attention, especially the ones with Stephen A. Smith, Skip Bayless and Nick Wright. Are those the best shows, or just the ones we listen to the most? – Lee F.

I have to admit, first of all, that Stephen A. has really grown for me in the last year or so. I'm not sure what the turning point was, perhaps the hilarity of his crushing disappointment at the loss of the Knicks to Zion Williamson, but it is becoming increasingly clear that he is in the joke, and in the right way.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

When he's yelling, well, there's a decent chance he's yelling about the Knicks at any given moment, he does it both for the absurd than for anything else. It is the opposite of Bayless, whose shots are ingenious but presented completely seriously and without any joy. I am now in favor of Stephen A., and would never have said it two years ago.

Regardless, the sports radio show I enjoy the most is the Dan Patrick Show, both from a media columnist and sports fan perspective. There is great chemistry between Patrick and the four "Danettes,quot;, he has great guests (how can Reggie Miller be so good on this show and so annoying on NBA broadcasts?), He asks succinct and punctual questions, and is purely listening (or look) in a pleasant way without any artificial tension that so many programs feel they need.

That is the easy option for me. Oh, and I still have no idea why we are supposed to care about Nick Wright's views.

What does everyone think? What is the best national radio program or sports debate? I'll hear you in the comments.