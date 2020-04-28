SpaceX found a way to make Starlink satellites less troublesome – BGR

SpaceX has a new plan to minimize the visibility of its Starlink satellites from Earth.

The company will use shaded "visors,quot; to mitigate the reflection of sunlight from the satellites.

Astronomers have voiced concerns about the Starlink program, claiming that satellites interfere with their observations of space.

It's no secret that SpaceX will have to send a bunch of its Starlink satellites into space if it wants to develop the futuristic, global high-speed data network it has in mind. Unfortunately, astronomers have been quite frank about how easily small satellites are visible and how they can potentially interfere with observations of space from the ground.

SpaceX has been receptive to these criticisms to some degree, and director Elon Musk said it might be possible to paint the satellites in a flat black shade so that they are less visible when looking skyward. However, the company appears to have found a completely new solution in the form of "shadows,quot; that will ideally prevent satellites from reflecting sunlight.

How Spacenews The new "VisorSat,quot; satellites are reportedly the company's plan to make the constantly growing Starlink constellation much less visible from Earth. The company was already using darker versions of its Starlink satellites in hopes of mitigating some of the problems, but the change hasn't been dramatic enough, so they're testing something new.

"Our overall goals are to make satellites invisible to the naked eye within a week and minimize the impact on astronomy, especially so as not to saturate the observatory's detectors and inhibit discoveries," said Elon Musk. This involves satellites with shaded viewfinders that will block sunlight and reflections from the spacecraft and return to Earth.

Along with this new technology, SpaceX also plans to reorient the satellites so that its solar panels do not reflect sunlight back to Earth. This will be done during the phase when the satellites are raised to their intended orbits. Musk is confident that the combination of these measures will greatly reduce the visibility of satellites from Earth and hopefully remove the concerns of astronomers who are concerned that megacontellation with up to 40,000 planned satellites will interfere with their observations of space. .

The SpaceX Starlink project has been in progress for some time, and there are more than 400 of the small satellites in orbit around Earth. Musk predicts that the network's first private beta tests could start as early as this year, although a date for a full-scale launch remains to be decided. Eventually, the company could have up to 40,000 Starlink satellites sailing around Earth, forming a network that would deliver high-speed connections to many remote areas.

