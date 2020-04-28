Southern California couple who contracted coronavirus sues Princess Cruises – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Princess Cruises has been named in a lawsuit after being accused of failing to inform passengers when a coronavirus outbreak began on the ship.

A Tarzana couple, who became infected during a 15-day Asia cruise aboard the Diamond Princess, are suing the cruise line.

They claim that the company also did not help them enough to get medical care after getting sick.

"I thought I was going to die on this ship," said Farah Toutounchian.

Her husband Mohammad became ill on February 10 and she became ill three days later.

She says he was already in a hospital when she became ill, but medical staff initially wanted to take her to another hospital.

"I wanted to die with my husband. I begged them, ”said Toutounchian.

According to a report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the U.S., 712 crew and passengers aboard the Diamond Princess tested positive for Covid-19. About half showed no symptoms.

The couple say there were positive cases on their ship days before the room closures went into effect and that crew members encouraged them to leave and mix at various ports.

"Very little was done as far as I can tell in terms of precautions taken or any action taken," said his attorney James Urbanic.

Toutounchians said they still feel the effects of their illness, and that some or most of their smells, tastes, or ears are still gone.

They still need care after the coronavirus, but cannot do so during orders to stay home.

It is unclear how much they seek for damages.

Princess Cruises sent a statement that said in part:

"Our response throughout this process has focused on the well-being of our guests and crew, within the parameters dictated by government agencies."