Sonoma County Facilitates Shelter-In-Place Order to Allow Limited Outdoor Activity in Parks – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – Sonoma County health authorities have amended the county place shelter order to allow limited outdoor activity in the parks.

The amended order of Dr. Sundari R. Mase, Sonoma County Health Officer, allows non-vehicular access to some parks for walking, jogging, walking, and biking in the neighborhood.

Read the entire health order.

The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday April 29, 2020 and replaces and replaces the order of March 23, 2020 on the closure of parks.

Sonoma County reports Tuesday that it has had a total of 222 coronavirus cases, two more than the previous day. Two people died of COVID-19 in the county and 103 people recovered, according to health authorities.

